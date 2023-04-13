REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, presented with an award by General Kyrylo Budanov of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The award was presented in Kyiv on April 13th, 2023

April 13, 2023 09:26 AM
Clearview AI Ukraine.png
1 of 2:
Clearview AI certificate of gratitude.png
2 of 2:

PRESS RELEASE

KYIV, Ukraine — Clearview AI CEO Hoan Ton-That was presented with an award from General Kyralo Budanov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The award was presented in Kyiv on April 13th of 2023, and it reads:

Gratitude is announced to Hoan Ton-That. For your important contribution and dedication of time and efforts to provide volunteer services to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are extremely grateful for your support of Ukraine in its unprecedented struggle for independence and democratic values.Glory to Ukraine!
Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

13.04.2023

