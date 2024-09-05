Durabook upgrades to S14I semi-rugged laptop expanding its AI-ready product line

PRESS RELEASE

FREMONT, Calif. — Durabook today announced significant upgrades that establish its S14I Semi-rugged Laptop as artificial intelligence (AI) -ready, expanding its product line supporting modern-day AI-intensive tasks. The most substantial advancement to the S14I laptop is the inclusion of the high-performance Intel® Core™ Ultra processor with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that optimizes AI performance, ultimately enhancing productivity of professionals in the field.

Durabook also produces the Z14I Fully Rugged Laptop, which is the world’s most durable and reliable fully rugged PC designed specifically to support demanding AI applications in the field.

A further design enhancement to the S14I laptop is dual hot-swappable battery technology to handle prolonged operation. Its ultra-long battery runs up to 12 hours during diverse professional applications and up to 24 hours when the S14I is running on dual battery mode. The new S14I model boasts significant upgrades over its predecessor, including two default RJ-45 LAN ports, a DynaVue® sunlight-readable display with enhanced brightness up to 1,200 nits, and an optional barcode scanner. Powered by AI-enabled Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 and 5 processors, and supporting long-lasting operations, the S14I provides top-notch performance in a portable, semi-rugged, 14-inch chassis to professionals performing increasingly complex work in the field.

“AI technology has emerged as an important tool to handle and maximize data and create new, more capable and powerful systems,” said Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas. “Durabook seeks to equip its mobile computing devices with every capability for professional users in the field to exploit these advancements to their advantage and highest benefit, by providing laptop solutions delivering up to 100 TOPS with AI accelerator.”

Professionals in the utilities, public safety, manufacturing, and automotive industries, as well as military, governmental agencies, and other organizations seeking a semi-rugged laptop with the exceptional battery life and performance essential for handling complex workloads in the field will find the perfect blend of enhanced reliability, productivity, and mobility in the S14I Semi-rugged Laptop.

With dedicated NPU built into every Intel® Core™ Ultra processor and Windows 11 Secured-core PC, professional users now can access and process heavy AI workloads right at the edge. The dedicated Microsoft Copilot key lets users effortlessly activate edge AI features, boosting real-time interaction and teamwork in their workspace, offering support for multiple languages, and enabling the smooth automation of routine tasks.

The Durabook S14I Semi-rugged Laptop is an elegant machine that is a step above semi-rugged. The proof is in the device details.

Designed Tough with Uninterrupted Operation in Mind

Built to withstand everyday bumps and drops and perform in hazardous environments, the S14I is certified with MIL-STD-810H, 4-foot drop & IP53 resistance.

Its dual removable battery design with optional dual hot-swappable battery technology enables users to hot-swap batteries in the field without any downtime, while its ultra-long 12-hour battery life can be extended to 24 hours on dual battery mode for superior performance in any environment.

It can operate in temperatures ranging from sub-freezing -20°F to extreme heat of 145°F.

Extreme Versatility & Exceptional Security

The S14I can be equipped with up to two NVMe PCIe SSDs, including one with quick-release design, which allows professional users to run RAID 0 and RAID 1.

It provides advanced security support, such as Intel® vPro™ and TPM 2.0 as standard, as well as smart card reader, RFID/NFC reader and fingerprint scanner as additional options to meet the needs of customers today in an ever-evolving mobile work environment.

Additionally, it features a 5.0 MP infrared camera with shutter design, supporting Windows Hello facial recognition, and Windows 11 Secured-core PC, providing protection against sophisticated attacks in some of the most data-sensitive industries.

The optional dedicated NVIDIA RTX™ A500 transforms the S14I into an ultimate solution for specific tasks such as graphics rendering, architectural illustrations and AI applications, delivering up to 100 TOPS with AI accelerator.

State-of-the-art Connectivity for the Modern Workforce

The S14I features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Thunderbolt 4 technology is more powerful and makes connecting the modern workspace more flexible and simpler than ever.

It is also equipped with two additional USB 3.2 Type-A ports, dual SIM (Nano SIM & eSIM), two RJ-45 LAN by default, HDMI 2.1 port, and up to two RS-232 serial ports and optional ExpressCard 54 slot.

Sunlight Readable Display with Glove-enabled Touchscreen

S14I features a 14.0” Full HD (1920 x 1080) DynaVue® sunlight readable display with enhanced brightness up to 1,200 nits, so every detail of imagery is delivered with the utmost clarity.

S14I’s display features an optional capacitive multi-touch panel with four touch modes (Glove, Stylus, Water, Finger), optimized for applications of both indoor and outdoor usage, enhancing the device’s usability regardless of work conditions.

The upgraded S14I is available now. For full specs and more information, visit:

https://www.durabook.com/us/products/s14i-laptop/

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 40 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit the website or contact us.