Durabook announces all-new R10 Copilot+ PC rugged tablet

PRESS RELEASE

FREMONT, Calif. — Durabook Americas, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced today the launch of its AI-powered fully rugged R10 tablet. Equipped with high-performance Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors, the 10-inch device is one of the first Copilot+ PC rugged tablets on the market. Adding 2-in-1versatility, the R10 Rugged Tablet can be paired with a detachable backlit keyboard, seamlessly transforming it into a rugged laptop PC.

“This adaptable design of the R10 Rugged Tablet delivers the ideal balance of performance, reliability, and mobility, empowering users with a robust and intelligent rugged device that fuses cutting-edge AI capabilities with Durabook’s hallmark durability and field-proven design,” said Sasha Wang, president, Durabook Americas. “Durabook devices are built to meet the needs of professionals who depend on powerful, reliable technology to stay productive in any environment. The R10’s adaptive design and customization capability make it the perfect partner for field service operatives working across a wide range of sectors.”

The R10 Rugged Tablet’s high levels of capacity and functionality provide instant summarization, intelligent search, and adaptive task management for professionals in the field. Combined exceptional computing power with enhanced AI performance, and energy efficiency is uniquely beneficial to field service personnel in utilities, defense, public safety, automotive, and logistics, as well as manufacturing and materials handling professionals.

AI-enhanced performance

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors and featuring a new Performance/Low Power Efficient core architecture, low-latency LPDDR5x on-package memory, and speeds up to 5.0 GHz means the R10 Rugged Tablet delivers 50% higher performance than 12th Generation Intel CPUs.

Built for AI at the edge, the R10’s combined CPU, GPU, and NPU compute engines deliver 120 TOPS of total AI performance for real-time, mission-critical decision-making. As a Copilot+ PC, the R10 integrates on-device AI acceleration, enabling Microsoft Copilot+ features to run securely and smoothly — even without cloud access.

Rugged reliability in all conditions

The R10 Rugged Tablet is certifiably rugged, meeting MIL-STD-810H, 6-foot drop, and IP 66 standards. With proven resistance to drops, shocks, vibration, dust and even salt fog, the R10 also remains operative in the most extreme temperatures, from sub-freezing -20°F to 145°F heat. It is further certified with MIL-STD 461G for electromagnetic compatibility and ANSI/UL C1D2 for use in specified hazardous locations across Oil and Gas, Petrochemical Manufacturing, Industrial Manufacturing, and other industries with potentially explosive atmospheres.

The R10 Rugged Tablet boasts a 10.1-inch TFT LCD WUXGA (1920 x 1200) DynaVue sunlight-readable display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness, ensuring exceptional clarity and visibility even in bright outdoor conditions. With Microsoft Pen Protocol (MPP) 1.51 support, the R10 delivers precise stylus performance, empowering engineers to sign reports, sketch diagrams, and annotate blueprints directly on the screen with accuracy and ease.

Engineered for connectivity and endurance

The R10 Rugged Tablet comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of integrated technologies, including Thunderbolt 4, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM), and up to two RJ-45 ports—a rare feature for tablets. An optional RS-232 serial port is also available for legacy or specialized connections. For seamless communication and data transfer, the R10 supports the latest wireless technologies, including 5G/4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth® v5.4, and GPS, ensuring reliable, secure connectivity in any environment. Adding to its versatility, the R10 supports modular expansion options tailored for field applications such as barcode scanner, magnetic stripe reader, smart card reader, and RFID (NFC) reader, enhancing productivity across diverse industrial and operational scenarios.

Despite delivering an extended battery life of up to 16 hours, the R10 features a hot-swappable battery design that allows users to replace batteries in the field without interruption. An optional high-capacity battery is also offered for longer deployments.

Optimal security as standard

Security is a cornerstone of the R10 Rugged Tablet’s design. In addition to its integrated Microsoft Pluton Security Processor, which delivers chip-to-cloud protection at the hardware level, safeguarding credentials and encryption keys from the moment the device powers on. The R10 also provides advanced security support, including TPM 2.0 as standard, Intel vPro as an option, a 5.0 MP IR camera for Windows Hello with dynamic shutter design, an 11 MP rear camera with the same technology, Windows 11 Secured-core PC, and an optional fingerprint scanner, all tailored to meet the evolving security and usability needs of today’s mobile workforce.

The R10 was designed with easy servicing in mind, to minimize e-waste and reduce total cost of ownership for enterprise clients. Combined with the lightweight yet rugged chassis, and built with long-term durability, upgradability, the R10 Rugged Tablet is Durabook’s most adaptable and mobile tablet to date.

The R10 is available for order now. For full specs and more information, please visit: https://www.durabook.com/us/products/r10-tablet.

For more information, visit the Durabook Americas website. Connect with Durabook Americas on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 40 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit the website or contact us.