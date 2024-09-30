Panasonic Connect launches Let’s note FV4 in the U.S.

PRESS RELEASE

NEWARK, N.J. — Panasonic Connect North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today announced the launch of the Let’s note FV4 enterprise laptop in the U.S. Let’s note FV4 is a versatile, high-performance laptop designed for professionals working indoors, on the go, or in hybrid work environments. It delivers advanced computing and productivity engineered in a portable and secure laptop for today’s dynamic work styles.

“Enterprise and office- or desk-based customers need laptops that go beyond high performance. Devices must also be secure, reliable, and dependable from first to last deployment,” said Dominick Passanante, vice president of Panasonic Connect of North America. “Let’s note FV4 meets this demand, designed with the current and future needs of our customers in mind. Built on the rich history of engineering excellence at Panasonic and backed by industry-leading services and support, Let’s note FV4 emerges as the ideal computing solution for employees, IT, and management alike.”

Let’s note FV4 is tailored for customers that are office-based or hybrid across the enterprise, public sector, energy, utilities, home healthcare and higher education industries. It combines productivity, reliability, and security – without the need for full-scale ruggedness. Let’s note FV4 elevates the worker experience, empowering users to thrive in the modern workplace where flexible computing is key to operational excellence.

Panasonic Connect also delivers a suite of deployment, engineering, and warranty services to optimize the value and functionality of the Let’s note FV4. This includes a software stack that extends beyond mobile device management, offering real-time visibility into device health across an entire fleet, while protecting devices from security threats at the BIOS level. Let’s note FV4 and Panasonic Connect offer peace of mind, full-scale support, and confidence in meeting the high requirements of its customers.

Let’s note FV4 Features:



Innovative Design : Sturdy magnesium alloy chassis that combines premium aesthetics with practical durability via a “bonnet” design, weighing less than 2.5 lbs and measuring less than 20 mm (about 0.79 in) in thickness. Ideal for workers who need to carry the laptop with them from before, during, and after the workday without sacrificing reliability.

: Sturdy magnesium alloy chassis that combines premium aesthetics with practical durability via a “bonnet” design, weighing less than 2.5 lbs and measuring less than 20 mm (about 0.79 in) in thickness. Ideal for workers who need to carry the laptop with them from before, during, and after the workday without sacrificing reliability. Engineering Excellence : Intelligent approach to heat dispersion with dual-fan design for optimal air flow, and a deflection prevention plate for the SSD to suppress the occurrence of vibration from movement. Provides peace of mind for high-frequency use in indoor environments.

: Intelligent approach to heat dispersion with dual-fan design for optimal air flow, and a deflection prevention plate for the SSD to suppress the occurrence of vibration from movement. Provides peace of mind for high-frequency use in indoor environments. Performance Meets Portability : Powerful hardware in a lightweight form, boasting an Intel ® Core TM i7 13th generation processor with up to 14 cores, 32GB of RAM and 512GB OPAL SSD. Enables fast, responsive computing and efficient operation, designed to handle multiple applications demanded by today’s enterprise worker.

: Powerful hardware in a lightweight form, boasting an Intel Core i7 13th generation processor with up to 14 cores, 32GB of RAM and 512GB OPAL SSD. Enables fast, responsive computing and efficient operation, designed to handle multiple applications demanded by today’s enterprise worker. Optimized Sound Quality : Box-type speakers promoting sound resonation, supported by signal-adjusted audio software and AI noise-reduction via noise removal functions for clear audio. Optimized sound and microphone inputs for workers who rely on effective communication to connect, coordinate, and schedule critical tasks or provide excellent customer experiences.

: Box-type speakers promoting sound resonation, supported by signal-adjusted audio software and AI noise-reduction via noise removal functions for clear audio. Optimized sound and microphone inputs for workers who rely on effective communication to connect, coordinate, and schedule critical tasks or provide excellent customer experiences. High-Quality Display : Sharp, clear visuals with QHD resolution and a unique 3:2 aspect ratio, providing an enhanced viewing experience for productivity tasks. Added vertical screen space makes it easier to view and work on multiple documents or projects at once, allowing more information to be shown on the screen at one time and eliminating inefficiency.

: Sharp, clear visuals with QHD resolution and a unique 3:2 aspect ratio, providing an enhanced viewing experience for productivity tasks. Added vertical screen space makes it easier to view and work on multiple documents or projects at once, allowing more information to be shown on the screen at one time and eliminating inefficiency. Long-Lasting Battery : Up to 10 hours of battery life to last through an entire workday. Workers have added flexibility and the ability to stay powered on the go with a battery that is user-replaceable and can be switched out for another when needed.

: Up to 10 hours of battery life to last through an entire workday. Workers have added flexibility and the ability to stay powered on the go with a battery that is user-replaceable and can be switched out for another when needed. Comprehensive Connectivity : Multiple ports, including USB 3.1 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), USB 3.0 Type-A, HDMI, and VGA for flexibility to connect a wide range of devices and peripherals. Built to be compatible with legacy systems, while also being ready for new technologies and applications as workflows modernize.

: Multiple ports, including USB 3.1 Type-C (Thunderbolt™ 4), USB 3.0 Type-A, HDMI, and VGA for flexibility to connect a wide range of devices and peripherals. Built to be compatible with legacy systems, while also being ready for new technologies and applications as workflows modernize. Security and Reliability : IR face recognition, and TPM V2.0 for enhanced data protection. Delivers hardware protections alongside software and services for a holistic approach to device protection and data security.

: IR face recognition, and TPM V2.0 for enhanced data protection. Delivers hardware protections alongside software and services for a holistic approach to device protection and data security. Trusted Supply Chain : Manufactured in Japan, Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliant, and serviced and supported in the U.S. Designed for professionals, businesses, and government agencies seeking a dependable laptop to streamline operations in controlled environments.

: Manufactured in Japan, Trade Agreements Act (TAA) compliant, and serviced and supported in the U.S. Designed for professionals, businesses, and government agencies seeking a dependable laptop to streamline operations in controlled environments. Customer Support and Warranty: Includes a 3-year warranty, with optional 5-year extended warranty, offering long-term reliability and peace of mind, reducing overall repair and maintenance costs.

Let’s note FV4 is available for purchase now. For complete product details and to learn more, please visit our website: https://connect.na.panasonic.com/LetsnoteFV4.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, enterprise, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services, and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators, and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.