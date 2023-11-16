Panasonic enhances TOUGHBOOK 55 laptop: Faster, more versatile, and ready for any challenge

PRESS RELEASE

NEWARK, N.J. — Panasonic Connect North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today announced enhancements to the TOUGHBOOK® 55 laptop, its award-winning semi-rugged laptop. Based on direct feedback from valued customers, the latest TOUGHBOOK 55 offers faster performance, more versatility, and comprehensive support and service offerings anywhere the job takes them.

The third generation of the TOUGHBOOK 55, the Mk3, harnesses the power of the 13th Gen Intel® CoreTM i5 and i7 Processor with Intel vPro® Technology and up to 14 cores. It also features a secondary NVMe OPAL SSD, delivering high bandwidth and low latency, which is especially useful for contractors handling complex blueprints or automotive technicians performing intricate vehicle diagnostics and maintenance. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 further enhance connection speeds and options so workers can retrieve, analyze, and transmit data in real time. This can be especially useful for utility professionals conducting on-site inspections, managing infrastructure, or responding to emergencies.

The latest version boasts 92dB speakers that include dual array microphones for those operating in loud environments, and now harnesses artificial intelligence to reduce background noise pickup. For police officers, the superior audio capabilities help improve speech recognition accuracy during critical interactions in a squad car or on the scene of a crime. A new interface to the programmable keys provides a more intuitive experience for assigning shortcuts to applications and common actions. The customizable color-selectable keyboard offers four preset options and the ability to create custom colors, further tailoring the experience to the mobile worker’s preferences.

“Continuing to enhance our end-to-end solution offerings exemplifies Panasonic’s unwavering commitment to empowering mobile workers who operate in the most challenging conditions,” says Dominick Passanante, Vice President, Mobility Business, Panasonic Connect North America. “Designed with direct input and insights from our customers, the TOUGHBOOK 55 doesn’t just meet expectations. It redefines what mission-critical tools should be and elevates the customer experience now and into the future.”

Mission critical workers now have access to an expanded array of user-upgradeable expansion areas (xPAKs) with a new USB-C and USB-A xPAK available this February, which brings the total number of USB ports on the TOUGHBOOK 55 Mk3 to five. This convenient addition empowers mobile workers to connect multiple accessories, such as external keyboards, without cumbersome adapters. The enhanced contactless smartcard reader xPAK adds support of more contactless cards in order to meet professionals’ ever-evolving security and identification needs, particularly in law enforcement, simplifying authentication procedures.

Updated TOUGHBOOK 55 mk3 Key Features and Highlights:

Available 14’’ FHD 1,000 nit touchscreen

Seven modular user-replaceable areas

13th Gen Intel Core i5 & i7 processors with up to 14 cores

512GB-2TB NVMe main storage (quick-release and user-upgradeable)

16-64GB DDR4 RAM (user-upgradeable)

Available Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

USB-A and USB-C ports including Thunderbolt™ 4 port supporting 40Gbps data transfer speeds, power delivery, and daisy chaining

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Infrared webcam with privacy cover

Dual-array microphones with AI noise reduction

92dB loud speakers with MaxxAudio

10 hours of battery life or 20 hours with optional second battery (MobileMark25)

Rugged certifications include 3’ drop rating, MIL-STD-810H, and IP53*

Securing and deploying new technology can be challenging for organizations due to limited IT resources, tight budgets, and a shortage of staff to manage hardware and software. Now, with TOUGHBOOK as a Service (TaaS) Program, Panasonic offers a subscription model to customers and provides a budget-friendly OPEX solution to help organizations stay current with the latest technology.

To help customers easily set up and maintain solutions, Panasonic offers staff augmentation and last-mile deployment services that alleviate burdens by providing on-site deployment assistance, TOUGHBOOK product engineering expertise, and customized solutions to meet specific customer needs. These services are entirely customizable and flexible, catering to organizations at various stages of their technology journey.

The TOUGHBOOK 55 Mk3 i7 is available for purchase now, and the i5 will be available for purchase in February 2024. For complete product details and to learn more about the lineup of accessories, please visit our website.

Follow the TOUGHBOOK

BrandThe Panasonic TOUGHBOOK family of laptops, 2-in-1’s, tablets, and handhelds can be followed on various social media channels including LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and our blog, Rugged Mobility for Business.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.

