Getac B360 is the First-To-Market Certified Fully Rugged Laptop with 5G

IRVINE, Calif.— Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged technology, today announced to the market the first Sub-6 5G certified rugged laptop B360. The high-speed 5G capability joins the B360s existing robust communications options consisting of 4G, Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200, 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2, optional dedicated GPS. Sub-6 5G major advantages over current 4G LTE technology include: increased throughput, reduced latency, more simultaneous connections, improved consistency in dense areas, higher-user capacity per tower, enhanced spectral efficiencies for more R&R (robust and reliable) network connections and a much more solid platform for future development.

“Integrating 5G into the Getac B360 makes possible a host of new applications for light and heavy industries, public service agencies, field forces and other key vertical market rugged computer customers,” Mike McMahon, president of Getac North America says. “Most of the myriad of possible user scenarios have yet to be fully realized, but the operational efficiencies of those already in play are outstanding. As 5G matures, these efficiencies will be optimized and built upon to drive more effective applications and solve real-world challenges across the board, including the necessary capabilities for First Responders to move into desired applications which will enable faster and more intelligent decision making, which the B360 will provide on the Public Safety networks” notes McMahon.

“At this point, there is no end in sight for the benefits 5G will ultimately deliver,” McMahon added, but ensuring it is part of demanding users’ mobile capability is critical and the new B360 with integrated 5G is a leading platform for implementing that future.”

Available in two variants, a regular version for public service, heavy industry and other vertical markets and a “Pro” model with enhancements specific to military needs, the B360 is highlighted by Intel’s high-powered 10th Generation CPUs, massive amounts of optional RAM and SSD storage space, shock protection, an IP66 rating (total dust ingress and high-speed water spray from any direction rejection), proprietary salt water spray protection and extreme temperature resistance.

Both models feature a 13.3” IPS TFT LCD FHD LumiBond™ 2.0 screen offering a maximum brightness of 1400nits at 1920x1080 pixels, Getac’s proprietary sunlight-readability/anti-glare solution and ability to accept input from industrial weight gloves. An optional power-efficient NVIDIA GeForce 10 series GTX portable computing graphics engine combining cutting-edge design, award-winning NVIDIA Pascal GPU architecture, ultra-fast FinFET and DirectX™ 12 support is also available.



