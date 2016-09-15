Getac exhibits line of fully rugged and ultra-rugged laptops and tablets at annual Modern Day Marine Expo

Professional MMA Fighter (UFC) Ashlee Evans-Smith to Sign Autographs at Getac Booth

QUANTICO, Va. – (Booth 3430) Getac will exhibit its complete line of fully rugged and ultra-rugged notebook computers, tablets and convertibles at the annual Modern Day Marine expo to be held at the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Quantico, VA. from September 27-29, 2016. Military-certified to withstand extreme temperatures, dust, intense rain and drops, the next generation Getac B300 ultra-rugged notebook, V110 fully rugged convertible and F110 tablet represent Getac’s most rugged – and most popular–mobile computing solutions in their respective classes.

In addition to having its line of rugged and ultra-rugged computing solutions on display during Modern Day Marine, professional MMA fighter (UFC) Ashlee Evans-Smith will bring her own brand of rugged to Getac’s booth on Wednesday, September 28 where she will sign autographs and take photos with attendees. A member of the women"s Bantamweight division, Ashlee is currently ranked 13th in the world and achieved her third TKO on September 3rd in Hamburg, Germany.

The Getac B300 ultra-rugged notebook delivers maximum performance and comprehensive security for the most extreme, mission-critical environments. Ideal for military personnel, law enforcement and field technicians, the B300 is Getac’s most rugged laptop, backed by the industry’s best five-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty.

The Getac V110 fully rugged convertible notebook and F110 tablet are perfect mobile computing solutions for military as well as public safety, utilities and field service professionals. Both are redesigned to deliver bulletproof security, best-in-class performance and a full-size touch screen housed in a thin and light form factor. Couple that with a fully rugged design that survives drops, intense rain, heat, cold and dust, and you have the perfect compact touch tablet for pros working in tight spaces and an ideal convertible for others who sometimes need a full-size keyboard.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2015 consolidated revenue $28 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld and mobile video system devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information, visit Getac.com.