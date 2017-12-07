McElroy selects Getac ZX70 Fully Rugged tablet to be a part of DataLogger® 6 Solution for measuring accuracy and efficiency in pipeline fusions

Android 6.0 Platform in lightweight form factor, custom RS232 adapter and world-class customer service simplified decision for McElroy

IRVINE, Calif. — McElroy, the leading manufacturer and innovator of pipe fusion equipment, has selected the Getac ZX70 fully rugged tablet, to be incorporated into the company’s DataLogger 6 solution for quality assurance in the field. The ZX70 was ultimately selected for its lightweight, fully rugged design, Android 6.0 platform, custom RS232 adapter and exceptional customer service.

The name McElroy is recognized worldwide as the most efficient, rugged and technically advanced pipe fusion equipment. In our changing world, the need for better record keeping and increased accountability is growing among those who build and manage pipeline infrastructures, and new standards such as ASTM F3124 have been implemented to govern the collection of data from theromoplastic pipe fusions. The company’s DataLogger® 6 exceeds these standards by capturing the most important information related to fusion operations improving the traceability and providing a higher level of assurance that pipelines are fused properly before going into service.

Getac won the bid with the ZX70, its 7-inch Android tablet which exceeds McElroy’s specifications and includes a custom RS232 adapter that connects via the ZX70 dock connector. The RS232 also met McElroy’s ruggedized tests to withstand extreme environments encountered in their business. In addition to building a product to customer specs, Getac’s sales and support team spent countless hours helping McElroy develop the ideal solution. This, along with Getac’s industry-leading bumper-to-bumper warranty, convinced McElroy that Getac was the ideal partner for the project.

