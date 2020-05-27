Study: Public safety agencies need to speed up technology adoption in order to overcome some of the greatest operational challenges of this generation

First responders’ front-line heroics during the COVID-19 outbreak and other emergencies are made possible, in part, by the smart technology strategies and procurement actions behind the scenes

COVID-19 has brought new challenges to the world: full populations under stay-at-home orders, hospitals overwhelmed and supply chains strained. The one constant? Public safety professionals – police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians (EMT) – are expected to remain on the front lines, taking extreme personal risks to themselves and their families to serve their communities in these times of great need.

Except, many first responders are sidelined right now due to suspected or confirmed illnesses, leaving agencies challenged to carry a larger workload with fewer people and without the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE). And while nothing of this magnitude has happened for over a hundred years, we know that our public safety agencies have been preparing for and training for a situation like the one we are living through.

