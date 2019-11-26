Troy, NY Police Department boosts emergency responsiveness with XSLATE R12 Rugged Tablet PC

The Challenge:

• Troy PD leadership expanded its initiative to upgrade its two-way radio system and patrol car technology overall. The department had installed mobile data terminals in some of its cars starting in the 1980s, but they took up a lot of space, lacked portability and ultimately were underutilized. They required a solution to help them transform and modernize the way their officers work.

The Results:

• Troy PD upgraded its patrol-car technology with Zebra XSLATE R12 rugged tablets. The XSLATE R12 rugged tablets help prioritize police calls, improve report writing, enable better officer mobility and provide real-time information to improve decision making.

• Troy PD also deployed the tablets across its fleet of police cars, which helps officers allocate resources across the community more efficiently.

