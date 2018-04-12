Visit Telrepco at booth #20 & 21 at the 2018 Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Public Safety Expo

Telrepco will be at the 2018 Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Public Safety Expo on April 19th at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville, CT from 8:00AM - 3:00PM. We will be displaying new and refurbished Panasonic Toughbooks and related accessories, as well as the Panasonic Arbitrator Body Worn Camera and in-car video. We will also be raffling off a $100 Visa Gift Card at our table, so make sure you stop by and see us!

Telrepco specializes in ruggedized mobile computer solutions and our goal is to help you to stretch your budget while providing crucial mobile technology for your mobile IT projects. Telrepco is also an authorized warranty repair center for Panasonic Toughbooks, enabling us to handle all of your Toughbook repairs, both in-warranty and out-of-warranty.

Additionally, Telrepco offers multiple procurement vehicles such as GSA and CT NASPO contracts for new and refurbished Toughbooks and Arbitrator Evidence Collection products, so be sure to ask about options available to you when you speak with our representatives.

Connecticut Police Chiefs Association Public Safety Expo

When: April 19th

Time: 8:00AM – 3:00PM

Where: Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St, Plantsville, CT 06479

Booth#: 20 & 21

About Telrepco

