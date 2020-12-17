Zebra Technologies was named a leader in the IDC Marketscape: Worldwide rugged mobile devices 2020 vendor assessment

Zebra Technologies was recognized for various strengths, including the wide range of the rugged mobile devices product portfolio, numerous support features and services, its in-house developed enterprise software and solution ecosystem, and its lifeguard for android extended security solution that delivers security and patch updates for up to 10 years.

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the icons.

Read The Report

Learn More About Zebra Mobile Computers