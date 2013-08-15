Athens, Ohio Realizes Parking Collections Success with CDI

Athens, OH recently came to CDI because parking collections had been consistently low and the City wanted to better regulate their Parking Ticket Management. CDI has been working with the City since July 2005.

Objective:

Athens wanted to be aggressive, for the first time, in collecting on backlogged and current delinquent parking violations. City officials wanted to ensure that violators know tickets must be paid or there will be consequences.

Strategy:

CDI has a history of increasing parking revenue and collections. This can be attributed to many aspects of the FastTrack™ program. We offered the following to the City of Athens:

- Direct DMV Access to reach in-state and out-of-state violators.

- Regular, frequent delinquent noticing.

- Handheld ticket writers to reduce officer error.

- An automated system to bar frequent violators from registering their vehicles with the state.

- A comprehensive parking ticket software package to manage the process.

Results:

Parking revenue at the City of Athens increased by 250% from the first full month with CDI, August 2005, to March 2006.