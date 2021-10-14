Durabook Introduces New Advanced Z14I Fully-Rugged Laptop

More Rugged Than Ever, the Z14I is the Toughest Fully-Rugged Laptop Featuring the Highest Performance and Infinite Possibilities for Users in Challenging Environments

Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced today the introduction of its dramatically upgraded Z14I fully-rugged laptop.

The unit includes a slew of remarkable features, including an 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ processor, latest Thunderbolt™ 4, NVMe PCIe SSD drive, 14” FHD 1,000 nits display with proprietary DynaVue® sunlight-readable technology, fanless and hot-swappable battery design, MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G certifications, and ANSI/ISA 12.12.01-2000, CI/D2 classification. In addition, the newly upgraded Z14I delivers 1.6x faster CPU performance than its predecessor.

When combined, its feature package makes the Durabook Z14I the world’s toughest fully-rugged laptop.

“Our new advanced Z14I laptop goes above and beyond the standard requirements to elevate the user experience,” stated Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. “This fully rugged laptop solution with its endless customization capability through its unique expansion box design fits perfectly in professional services and military/government applications such as mapping/dispatching, recording systems, CAD, assets management, and maintenance diagnostics. Additionally, as strong as they come, the unit is the best laptop in the market for outdoor usage.”

Faster Computing Power

Equipped with the Tiger Lake mobile processor – 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 (2.4GHz -4.2GHz)/i7-1165G7 (2.8GHz -4.7GHz) – the Z14I is up to 1.2x faster than the 10th generation version and 1.6x faster than the 8th gen (used in the previous model), a significant CPU upgrade. In addition, the unit also supports the Intel vPro platform, bringing together business-class performance, hardware-enhanced security features, modern remote manageability, and PC-fleet stability.

Formidable Storage

Equipped with the latest NVMe PCIe SSD technology, the Z14I provides up to 1TB of storage and R/W speeds of up to 2500MB/s, 4x faster than SATA III SSD. It also can accommodate two more internal SSD SATA III drives to maximize onboard storage, providing one each: NVMe PCIe SSD, SATA III SSD, and media bay SATA III SSD. In addition, if more storage is needed, the Z14I can be turned into a rugged portable server by adding a RAID storage extension chassis with up to 4 additional SATA III SSDs for RAID 0/1/5/10 configurations.

Tremendous I/O Interface Options

When it comes to interface options, the advanced Z14I leads the way and is perhaps the only rugged laptop available in the industry that offers so many. Included are:

It delivers Thunderbolt™ 4 technology; 40Gb/s of bandwidth; one port that supports multiple protocols (USB 4, DisplayPort, PCIe); supports up to 2x 4K displays; is backward compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C; maximum flexibility for docking station; bi-directional power; and power share + power delivery (PD)

HDMI and VGA video ports as standard configuration

Equipped with 2x RJ-45 LAN and 2x RS-232 ports

Maximum Connectivity

Featuring advanced wireless technology and improved connection robustness with its Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and Bluetooth® V5.2, the new Durabook Z14I is ideal for applications that require an instant response. Wi-Fi 6 AX201 provides a maximum speed of up to 2.4Gbps, 1.39x faster than AC 9260, while its Bluetooth® V5.2 bandwidth is 8x greater than v4.2 and can connect multiple devices at once.

Exceptional Graphics’ Performance

The new Z14I comes with Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, 150 MHz higher than UHD 620, resulting in 2.75x faster 3D effective speed – more than enough for daily usages. For professionals running massive graphic computing, the Z14I also can be built with optional expansion standalone NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050.

More Rugged Than Ever

MIL-STD 810H certified (drop, shock, vibration, rain, dust, altitude, freeze/thaw, high/low temperature, temperature shock, humidity, explosive atmosphere, solar radiation, salt fog, fungus resistance), the Z14I withstands harsh environmental challenges. It also boasts 6-feet drop resistance and IP65 certification to stand up to any extreme conditions. In addition, Ultra-long battery life of 16 hours with five minutes of bridge time ensures data loss and downtime are non-issues.

For more details, visit Z14I Rugged Laptop