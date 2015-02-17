Interview with Lt. Mark Bennett from the San Diego Police Department

San Diego Police Department has reduced overall gang-related crime in the city by 15%; gang-related robberies by 30%; and attempted murders and drive-by gang shootings by over 50% by employing Smart Policing Technologies. We interviewed Lt. Mark Bennett who is in charge of the San Diego Police Department‘s Street Gang Unit and asked him:

• What challenges he is currently facing when employing new smart policing technologies?

• Which technologies he has implemented so far and what benefits have they yielded?

• What the growth potential is for his department with smart policing technologies and practices?

• And more!