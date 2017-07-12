Telrepco now offers NJ NASPO contract to qualified government agencies

Telrepco is pleased to announce that in addition to GSA and CT NASPO contracts, we now have NJ NASPO contract available for your procurement needs. Qualified government agencies can now utilize the NJ NASPO contract #MNWNC-124, Panasonic contract # 89880, to enjoy discounted pre-bid pricing on new Panasonic Toughbooks and accessories as well as Panasonic in-car and body worn cameras. Our goal at Telrepco is to simplify the purchasing process and provide the most budget-friendly pricing possible for all of your mobile rugged computing needs.

Telrepco provides ruggedized mobile computing equipment, specializing in new and refurbished Panasonic Toughbooks and related peripherals, Panasonic In-car and body worn cameras, vehicle mounting solutions, and more! As an authorized Panasonic Service Center, we provide unparalleled support with the best factory trained, certified technicians in the industry. We offer both in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair services, upgrade packages, Toughbook extended warranties, and a trade-in program, all to help lower the total cost of ownership and get the most out of your technological investments. Visit our website at www.Telrepco.com or call us today at 800-537-0509 for more information.

About Telrepco

Established in 1984, Telrepco is a woman-owned business providing rugged mobile computing solutions and services. Our goal is to save you money while minimizing your down time. We are more than your average reseller because we are also an Authorized Panasonic Toughbook Repair center, capable of fulfilling all of your in-warranty and out-of-warranty repair needs.