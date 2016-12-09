SceneDoc the latest to join eCitation Coalition

CHICAGO — The eCitation Coalition is announced that SceneDoc has joined the Coalition as a new member. SceneDoc is a ‘mobile first’ data collection platform for law enforcement. The company recently launched an autonomous module for eCitations that is gaining significant attention in the market.

“SceneDoc is excited to be partnering with the eCitation Coalition to help increase adoption of this vital technology,” said SceneDoc CEO Alex Kottoor. “We look forward to working with the Coalition to help educate public officials about the benefits of going mobile with eCitations.”

“The Coalition is pleased to welcome SceneDoc as our newest member,” said Coalition Executive Director Steve Rauschenberger. “SceneDoc’s mission of improving the role of mobile technology in public safety will be a great asset to the Coalition’s ongoing efforts.”

Rauschenberger added that SceneDoc will join the formidable group of companies already active in the coalition, including: Advanced Public Safety (an Aptean Company), BlueStar, Inc., Brother Mobile Solutions, Cardinal Tracking, L-Tron Corporation, Lowry Solutions, Quicket Solutions, Saltus Technologies, ScanSource, Inc., Thin Blue Line Reporting, Tyler Public Safety, and Zebra Technologies Corporation. Membership in the coalition is open to any company involved in the eCitation industry. To learn more about electronic citation technology, visit www.ecitationcoalition.com.

About the eCitation Coalition

The eCitation Coalition represents leading companies involved in the electronic citation industry. Its members span the entire industrial channel, including manufacturers and distributers as well as value-added resellers and independent software vendors. The Coalition’s mission is to educate policymakers, law enforcement and judicial officials, and the public and the media on the multiple benefits of this exciting technology.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval. SceneDoc Collect, the overarching platform, provides public safety professionals with an ability to securely collect eNotes, eForms, create sketches and reports, and capture audio, video, and photos. SceneDoc is saving officers an hour of paperwork per shift on average, resulting in less time reporting and more time keeping the communities they serve safe. SceneDoc recently released an autonomous module for eCitations, building on an ongoing strategy to becoming the de facto standard in how data is being collected in public safety. With SceneDoc eCitations agencies are not only saving time, but turning citation data into real-time actionable intelligence. Through automation, SceneDoc is giving law enforcement back precious time to rebuild and serve communities across the globe. See why 90% of our customers are advocates at http://www.scenedoc.com.