Clearview AI awarded U.S. patent for highly accurate, bias-free facial recognition algorithm

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology, has been awarded another U.S. patent – its second this year – for its unique, highly accurate and bias-free facial recognition algorithm.

The “Scalable Training Data Preparation Pipeline And Efficient Distributed Trainer For Deep Neural Networks In Facial Recognition” patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,443,553) issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), was awarded to Clearview AI for its ability to create highly accurate, bias-free facial recognition algorithms from publicly available information.

Most facial recognition technologies use standard celebrity datasets for training, which do not contain a representative sample of all demographics. By contrast, Clearview AI is able to create a dataset that represents all demographics with its unique data preparation and distributed training algorithms.

Hoan Ton-That, Clearview AI’s CEO, said, “This distinction further cements Clearview AI’s intellectual property protection and lead in the artificial intelligence and facial recognition market.” Ton-That added, “Clearview AI’s mission is to reduce bias in technology, and as a person of mixed race this is highly important to me.”

“This distinction further cements Clearview AI’s intellectual property protection and lead in the artificial intelligence and facial recognition market. Clearview AI’s mission is to reduce bias in technology, and as a person of mixed race this is highly important to me.” Hoan Ton-That, Co-Founder & CEO of Clearview AI

Clearview AI’s algorithm for facial recognition recently performed near flawlessly in the recent National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) Facial Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), ranking No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 worldwide in the WILD category, the most difficult category of the NIST facial recognition test, and achieved greater than 99 percent accuracy across all demographics.

“Incumbent companies sometimes wait and see with new technologies to see the viability and adoption of them in the marketplace, then copy innovations later once they have been proven to be valuable,” Ton-That added. “These patents help protect us against a potential future competitor who would like to copy our facial recognition search engine, or our method for creating a highly accurate, bias-free facial recognition algorithm from large-scale public internet datasets.”

Earlier this year, Clearview AI was awarded U.S. patent 11,250,226, “Methods for Providing Information About a Person Based on Facial Recognition”, for the application of its highly accurate bias-free algorithm to search publicly available information from the open internet, creating the world’s first facial recognition search engine.

About Clearview AI

Clearview AI’s facial recognition platform is protecting families and making our communities more secure. We help law enforcement disrupt and solve crime, and provide the capability to enable financial institutions, transportation, and other commercial enterprises to verify identities, prevent financial fraud and identity theft -- and help public defenders protect the innocent from wrongful convictions.