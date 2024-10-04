Clearview AI debuts on Inc. 5000 list, recognized among America’s fastest-growing private companies

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition search engine for government agencies, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the first time, securing the No. 1820 spot among America’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 list highlights the most innovative and dynamic companies driving the American economy. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time.” Hoan Ton-That, co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI

“This achievement reflects the relentless innovation and teamwork that define our company,” Hoan Ton-That, co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI said. “Our success is rooted in a shared commitment to our mission, delivering cutting edge technology that contributes to a safer and more secure world.”

This recognition comes at a pivotal time when national security, public safety, and the protection of at-risk populations are urgent global priorities. Clearview AI’s advanced technology strengthens public safety efforts by aiding in the apprehension of criminals, combating threats like human trafficking and child exploitation, and promoting justice through both convictions and exonerations. By equipping defense and intelligence agencies with its facial recognition search engine, which searches over 50 billion images from publicly available websites, Clearview AI plays a crucial role in identifying unknown individuals, detecting threats, and enhancing national security.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

In addition to its overall ranking, Clearview AI earned the No. 45 ranking among Government Services Providers.

