Clearview AI announces formation of advisory board

Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition and data company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology to law enforcement agencies, today announced the formation of the company's Advisory Board. Its members include leading figures from the fields of law enforcement, government, the legal profession, financial services and national security.

Hoan Ton-That, Co-Founder and CEO of Clearview AI said, “As Clearview AI continues to grow, the Advisory Board will help guide the ongoing development of our groundbreaking technology, and ensure that it is used by government and law enforcement according to the highest professional standards to keep communities safe.”

Clearview’s Advisory Board members are:

Raymond Kelly - The former New York City Police Commissioner, Raymond Kelly is one of the world’s best-known and most highly esteemed leaders in law enforcement. Mr. Kelly was appointed Police Commissioner in 2002 by Mayor Michael Bloomberg, serving through 2013, making Kelly the longest serving Police Commissioner in city history, and the first to hold the post for a second separate tenure, serving as Police Commissioner under Mayor David Dinkins from 1992 to 1994.

Richard Clarke - Dick Clarke served under Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush for an unprecedented ten years as a senior National Security Council official, as the nation’s Counter-Terrorism Czar and as its first Cyber Czar. Mr. Clarke developed the country’s first National Strategy to Defend Cyberspace. He was the national crisis manager on September 11th, 2001.

Rudy Washington - Serving as New York City’s Deputy Mayor for Community Development and Business Services from 1996 to 2001, Rudy Washington oversaw a wide range of critical agencies including the Department of Business Services, Consumer Affairs, Employment, Parks & Recreation and the New York City Housing Authority. He led the initial search and rescue operations following the September 11th terrorist attacks in New York City.

Floyd Abrams (of Counsel) - Long regarded as the nation’s preeminent attorney on the issue of free speech, Floyd Abrams’ legal defense of the media is unparalleled both in its breadth and variety. He was co-counsel for The New York Times in the landmark Pentagon Papers case and has represented ABC, CBS, NBC, Business Week, Time, The Nation, Reader’s Digest, the Providence Journal, Random House, Alfred A. Knopf and many other media in trials, appeals and amicus efforts.

Lee Wolosky (of Counsel) - Ambassador Lee Wolosky has served under three U.S. Presidents in significant national security and counter-terrorism positions, including as Director of Transnational Threats on the National Security Council at the White House. He is Co-Chair of Jenner & Block’s National Security Practice and its Financial Services Litigation Practice and was previously a Partner at Boies Flexner and Schiller LLP.

Sarah Schott - A senior executive with broad leadership experience in financial services and healthcare companies, Sarah Schott has served as Chief Compliance Officer of Northwestern Mutual and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of a publicly-traded investment bank. She has also held senior leadership roles in corporate strategy and operations. She is currently General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Gravie, a leading-edge health benefits company.

Thomas Feddo - Thomas Feddo served as the first Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Treasury for Investment Security, where, from 2018 to 2021, he led the interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and oversaw its national security reviews of cross-border transactions totaling more than $400 billion. He previously served as Assistant Director for Enforcement at the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Special Assistant to the General Counsel of the Navy and Majority Oversight Counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee.

Owen West - Owen West served as Assistant Defense Secretary for Special Operations (2017-2019) under Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he twice rejoined the military to participate in critical national security operations, once in 2003 for Operation Iraqi Freedom and again in 2006 as an advisor to an Iraqi infantry battalion. Owen West has a 20-year career as a senior energy risk taker/adventurer at Goldman Sachs where he was Partner in Charge of Global Natural Gas & U.S. Power. Mr. West is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

About Clearview AI:

Clearview provides law enforcement agencies with investigative tools through the use of its revolutionary facial recognition search engine. Its platform of 3+ billion facial images, the largest known database of its kind, is sourced from public-only web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and many other open sources. Law enforcement agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads with fewer resources expended. These leads, when supported by other evidence, help law officials accurately and rapidly identify suspects, protect victims, and keep communities safe. TIME Magazine recently named Clearview AI one of the world’s “100 Most Influential Companies.”