New Orleans Real-Time Crime Center relies on BriefCam video content analytics platform to improve public safety

BOSTON, Mass. — BriefCam, the industry’s leading provider of Video Synopsis® and Deep Learning solutions, today announced that the New Orleans Real-Time Crime Center is using BriefCam’s video analytics platform as a key component of its Real-time Crime Monitoring Center designed to improve public safety.

The monitoring center captures video footage from strategically mounted cameras and license plate scanners and provides real-time intelligence to the New Orleans Police Department, Fire Department, EMS, and New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (NOHSEP) and their public safety partners. The center supports the work of incident commanders in the field, providing critical information to quickly assess emergency situations and make informed decisions about keeping New Orleans safe in real-time.

Since the center opened in November 2017, BriefCam’s video analytics platform has been used on a daily basis and credited in more than 100 cases where it has helped local police and fire departments to solve crimes, manage crowd control, improve pedestrian traffic flow, and investigate security events. BriefCam is deployed together with its VMS technology partners, Genetec and Milestone.

“BriefCam’s video analytics platform is a critical tool for investigating incidents and solving crimes,” said Aaron Miller, Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for the City of New Orleans. “With cameras covering the city and BriefCam’s unique ability to rapidly pin-point objects of interest, incidents can be solved more quickly, and trends in pedestrian, crowd or traffic behavior can be uncovered in a matter of minutes. BriefCam saves police, fire and security officials a huge amount of time and improves the everyday public safety of our city.”

“We are extremely proud to be a part of this state-of-the-art, real-time crime center which is utilizing video surveillance footage to be more productive, proactive, and predictive,” said Trevor Matz, BriefCam president and CEO. “By making video searchable, quantifiable and actionable, BriefCam is empowering officers and first responders to solve crimes faster and make their citizens safer. It is honor for us to be able to contribute to the growth and safety of this legendary city.”

BriefCam’s breakthrough technology detects, tracks, extracts and identifies people and objects from video, including; men, women, children, clothing, bags, vehicles, animals, size, color, speed, path, direction, dwell time, and more. By leveraging this extracted and aggregated video metadata within BriefCam’s embedded BI platform, users can also perform quantitative analysis on their video, derive actionable insights, and visualize them within customizable dashboards, enabling data driven safety, security and operational decision making. BriefCam integrates with complementary technologies such as Video Management Systems (VMS), Physical Security Information Management Systems (PSIM), Command & Control Systems (C&C), and Cloud-based Video Surveillance Solutions.

