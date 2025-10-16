Motorola Solutions advances AI-Assisted policing

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it is giving Assist, the company’s public safety AI assistant, new capabilities to help officers do significantly more with less and accelerate operations. With Assist, officers can already redact voices and faces to protect privacy, translate in real-time while capturing a record of the conversation and find vehicles of interest with a simple description. Now, Assist will help enhance the thoroughness and speed of police reporting through ‘Assisted Narrative,’ AI-assisted report-writing built for report accuracy, accountability and defensibility. Officers can now also verbally ask a question to the SVX video remote speaker microphone to search agency policies and surface intelligence through Assist Chat.

AI-assisted reports that preserve an officer’s first-hand account

“An officer’s police report is an extension of their word, and documenting a complete, accurate account is paramount to building trust,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “Assisted Narrative is designed differently from other report-writing tools. It’s built to save time, preserve officer memory, cross-check multiple sources of data for accuracy and maintain clear accountability.”

Assisted Narrative enables officers to write or dictate their account of an incident, supported by Assist AI as the connective tissue that brings officers’ attention to additional intelligence that’s available from adjacent technologies related to the incident. Officers can select up to 10 sources – such as radio transcripts, 911 call audio and body camera footage – and ask Assist to cross-reference, verify facts and point out discrepancies for review. This helps reduce revisions and reports that supervisors have to send back, while building stronger reports to be used as evidence in court.

Assisted Narrative includes ‘transparency notations’ on every generated draft to clearly list what the AI suggested – and the sources from which it pulled – in the process of proofreading, polishing or cross-checking sources. The platform also provides an audit log of all report versions so that one can clearly distinguish the first draft from modifications. Officers are empowered with a digital signature to validate that the report is true and accurate before submitting it to their supervisor.

“We worked closely with memory and social scientists to research memory in the context of police report writing,” said Saptharishi. “We found that when officers read an AI-generated report or viewed a video of the incident before they captured their first-person account, they unconsciously adopted what they saw or heard into their narrative, altering their first-person memory. We’re designing Assisted Narrative to keep an officer’s perspective at the report’s core – using AI the right way – to jog memory, verify facts and accelerate work.”

Assisted Narrative is available within the company’s CommandCentral DEMS and CommandCentral Records.

Public safety AI that can answer policy questions and surface the right intelligence in the field

SVX, designed for Motorola Solutions’ flagship APX NEXT radio, converges an officer’s remote speaker microphone, body camera and AI capabilities. Now, officers can also access the full power of Assist Chat – a secure, private AI chat for public safety agencies – via SVX to ask questions, request information or verbally search an agency’s data.

Assist Chat is helping officers make better, more informed decisions in the field by surfacing the right policies and procedures in a digestible, step-by-step manner. Through a new integration with PowerDMS by NEOGOV, a leading public safety policy platform, Assist Chat will enable officers to conversationally access their agency’s policies – such as training requirements for new or lateral officers, timelines for filing grievance reports or procedures for documenting pursuits.

“We’re equipping officers with an eyes-up, hands-free way to access the intelligence they need,” said Saptharishi. “Assist Chat on SVX is transforming the accessibility and usability of an agency’s policies, procedures, evidence, records and more, without taking their eyes off their surroundings.”

All public safety agencies can access a complimentary starter edition of Assist Chat to search their agency’s data via SVX or securely through a web browser. Sign up here.

Assisted Narrative, SVX and the company’s AI labels transparency initiative will be on display at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference at the Colorado Convention Center, booth #741, October 18-21, 2025. Follow along at #IACP2025 and #MotoSolutionsAI.

