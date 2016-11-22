ArmorerLink acquired by Ganete Solutions, Incorporated

HILLSBORO, Ore. - Armorer Link, Inc. announces the recent acquisition by Ganete Solutions, Inc. The acquisition agreement was signed Monday, October 31, 2016.

This acquisition will greatly contribute toward expanding the ArmorerLink™ product line. ArmorerLink™ CEO Joe Ganete said “This acquisition will increase our capability and allow us to continue delivering cutting edge solutions and value to our customers”.

ArmorerLink™ will continue developing ArmorerLink Firearm Management Software (ALFMS) Version 3.1 which is utilized by private sector and government agencies across the United States.

We expect a smooth transition with no change to existing customers.

About ArmorerLink™

ArmorerLink™ offers agencies simple and cost effective software solutions for firearm and equipment tracking, training and maintenance.