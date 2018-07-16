City of Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium, and Minneapolis Police Department recognized at Esri International User Conference

St. CLOUD, Minn — GeoComm is thrilled to congratulate the City of Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Minneapolis Police Department on receiving the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) award at the 2018 Esri User Conference. The award recognizes an innovative and one-of-a-kind GIS technology used by these agencies to harness the strategic advantages of a Common Operating Picture (COP).

To support these agencies in their efforts to increase awareness, readiness, and emergency responsiveness, GeoComm provided an innovative new three-dimensional mapping system. The ground-breaking, new system, called GeoComm Smart City Map and GeoComm Smart Venue Map provided real-time information and sensor feeds into a single COP built around 3D and indoor maps. For the first time ever, public safety users could virtually see into buildings, and through its use these agencies achieved a new level of situational awareness, making emergency response more targeted and efficient.

“Congratulations to the City of Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Minneapolis Police Department on receiving this award. It has been an honor to partner with them to provide this timesaving solution to help streamline incident response coordination by connecting people and devices into a system for real-time analysis, visualization, and communication.” Guy Konietzko, General Manager, Joint Operations: Command and Fusion Centers.

This system was utilized during multiple high-profile events throughout 2017 and 2018. This repeatable pattern can be used in other cities across the county to protect lives and save property. To learn more about GeoComm Smart City and GeoComm Smart Venue please visit: https://www.geo-comm.com/smartvenuesmartcity/

