Decatur Electronics announces release of new Vehicle Interface Portal

SAN DIEGO — Decatur Electronics is excited to announce the release of it is new Vehicle Interface Portal (VIP2) that does not require the use of the diagnostic port in the patrol car. It is an improved version of the popular VIP.

The Vehicle Interface Portal (VIP2) adapter is an accessory for moving radars, which enhances the radar’s patrol speed acquisition. The VIP2 no longer requires electrical connection to the patrol vehicle’s computer, simplifying the install and future proofing your purchase. If and when your department upgrades vehicles, and needs to transfer their G3 radar unit, it will be as simple as to disconnect and plug it in the new vehicle.

Highlights of the VIP2:

Eliminates shadowing 100% Compact – it will not obstruct your view or clatter your dashboard. Automatic switch between stationary and moving modes Faster power up and 1st speed acquisition Compatible with the new G3 and backwards compatible with the G2S Voltage range 10 – 25 VDC Update rate nominal 5 times per second, maximum 10 times per second Integrated internal antenna or compatible with passive or active external antennas Integrated SMA connector for interface to an external antenna

The VIP2 is designed exclusively for the Decatur Electronics in-car police radar unit (G3, or Genesis II Select) and it will be supplied as an optional item.

For further information, please follow this link www.decaturelectronics.com/products/vip or contact us at (800) 428-4315/info@decaturelectronics.com

About Decatur Electronics

Decatur Electronics has been working to save lives through speed enforcement since it was founded in 1955 in Decatur, Illinois. Today we are part of the D&K Engineering family. D&K Engineering provides Total Commercialization Solutions for the medical, life sciences, digital & printing and industrial markets, which require products and instruments that have high innovation content and complex manufacturing lifecycles. With over 500 employees globally, 3 locations in USA and international presence in Singapore, Malaysia and Spain, D&K Engineering has been involved in 700+ product realization journeys from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Its employees have been involved in over 500 patent originations.