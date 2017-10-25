FLIR introduces identiFINDER handheld radioisotope detector and identifier

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — FLIR Systems has announced the FLIR identiFINDER® R440, the latest addition to its identiFINDER R-Series handheld radiation detection product line. The FLIR identiFINDER R440 provides users one hand operability, rapid detection, and highly accurate identification during survey missions and secondary screening operations.

Weighing less than 1.5 kilograms, the FLIR identiFINDER R440 is the industry’s smallest and lightest radioisotope identification device (RIID) with a 2-inch by 2-inch sodium iodide (NaI) detector. With 3.5 times more sensitivity than similarly-sized RIIDs, responders can detect radiation from farther distances and behind heavier shielding. Delivering 10 percent better resolution than other products in the category, the FLIR identiFINDER R440 provides greater accuracy with fewer false alarms. Due to its extended energy range, the identiFINDER R440 detects gamma radiation and can indicate the presence of neutrons found in special nuclear materials.

With over 20,000 FLIR identiFINDER series products deployed globally, the familiar user interface and easy-to-read data of the FLIR identiFINDER R440 allows for quick integration with existing operational protocols to reduce training time and costs. The device has built-in wireless communications and features a new 360-degree EasyFinder™ mode that pinpoints and instructs the operator to the exact location of a radiation source. The FLIR identiFINDER R440 meets the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) N42.34 standard, has been drop-tested up to one meter, and is the industry’s only IP67-rated RIID, which means it can withstand rain, splashing, and accidental submersion.

“The new level of sensitivity and resolution of the FLIR identiFINDER R440 provides the ability to perform quick situational assessment during radiological emergencies,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “Its compact size enables responders to use it with one hand, making the FLIR identiFINDER R440 a practical product for their mission.”

FLIR will unveil the FLIR identiFINDER R440 at the Chemical, Biological, Radiation, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNE) Convergence tradeshow November 6-8 in Indianapolis, Indiana, booth #213.

The FLIR identiFINDER R440 will be available globally in the first quarter of 2018. To learn more about the product, visit: http://www.flir.com/r440.

