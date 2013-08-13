GeoComm Implements over 100 Licenses of a Public Safety Mobile Mapping Software Powered by Esri’s New ArcGIS Runtime During the Month of July

August 9, 2013 - Following the recent release of GeoLynx Mobile MDC Edition, GeoComm is pleased to announce installation in over 100 emergency responder vehicles across two different public safety agencies during the month of July. GeoLynx Mobile is an in-vehicle mapping and navigation system powered by Esri’s new ArcGIS Runtime, which allows personnel to easily view emergency locations and navigate the quickest route to the scene.

GeoLynx Mobile supports custom GIS basemaps and imagery and includes audible turn-by-turn driving directions, as well as advanced features such mapping HazMat incidents, live 9-1-1 calls and CAD calls for service. GeoLynx Mobile replaces paper map books commonly used in emergency responder vehicles and consumer-grade mapping applications that lack sufficient accuracy and local level of detail for emergency response.

“GeoLynx Mobile MDC provides breakthrough user performance with lightning fast multi-touch maps and features designed in cooperation with emergency responders. Built on Esri’s ArcGIS Runtime, GeoLynx Mobile MDC Edition, extends public safety GIS into the emergency responder Mobile Data Computer (MDC) vehicular environment”, said John Brosowsky, GeoComm Vice President of Product Development.

“The Esri Public Safety Industry Solutions Team views ArcGIS Runtime as a critical capability supporting the mobile law enforcement officer and first responder. ArcGIS Runtime is a cost effective solution for the mobile environment providing powerful GIS capabilities. We are excited GeoComm has adopted ArcGIS Runtime as an important part of their product portfolio and solution offerings.” Paul Christin, Esri Homeland Security and Emergency Call-Taking/Dispatch Industry Manager.

GeoComm has been providing in-vehicle mapping systems for use in the law, fire, and medical emergency response environment since 1995. During that time we have deployed over 6,400 licenses of GeoLynx Mobile at 725 agencies in 42 different states nationwide.

About GeoComm: GeoComm is mapping the future of NG9-1-1 as a proven provider of end-to-end GIS systems tailored to meet the needs of any public safety agency. GeoComm is the leading innovator of NG9-1-1 GIS services and software, including NG9-1-1 GIS data assessment and development; software to maintain, manage, and provision GIS data; the ECRF/LVF elements of the ESInet; and tactical mapping for the PSAP.

GeoComm’s GeoLynx Family of Products provides the tools necessary to speed and enhance emergency response. These tools reduce response times, improve data accuracy and quality, accelerate communications, and provide mission critical GIS-based decision support.