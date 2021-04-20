Jenoptik and SFC Energy sign cooperation agreement to increase traffic safety with environmentally friendly technologies

JUPITER, Fla. — Photonics group Jenoptik and SFC Energy AG, a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power generation solutions, signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of bundling their expertise in the field of road safety.

Two strong partners for environmental protection and road safety

Speed measurement systems from Jenoptik’s Light & Safety division make an important contribution to sustainably increasing traffic safety and reducing accidents. They measure the speed of vehicles and thus additionally ensure a better and more efficient traffic flow.

Together, SFC Energy and Jenoptik together are now taking the topic of sustainable road safety to a new level. EFOY fuel cells by SFC Energy enable Jenoptik measurement systems to provide a completely self-sufficient, location-independent and sustainable energy supply. This makes the complete solution also interesting for the international market and especially for regions where the conventional power grid is less developed.

First systems already in operation in several European countries

Considerable savings potentials for users also result from the low fuel consumption. Compared to conventional generators, EFOY fuel cells are far more fuel-efficient. Moreover, they do not emit any environmentally harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO) or particulate matter. Compared to a solution with solar panels, the fuel cell technology excels because it is not dependent on the weather and thus supplies environmentally friendly electricity on a permanent basis.

Both partners are already demonstrating their high level of innovation and implementation expertise. The first sytems have already gone into operation in several European countries.

“This partnership moves us and many cities forward in terms of traffic safety and sustainability. It enables us to tap into new alternative energy sources for our devices and delivers significant added value to our customers with the possibility to deploy our measurement systems also in regions with less developed power grids. This means that in the future we will also be able to make our technology available at locations that are not connected to the power grid in order to increase traffic safety there,” says Tobias Deubel, Vice President Global Sales at Jenoptik´s Light & Safety division.

“The potential of the fuel cell comes to impressive fruition in the Jenoptik systems. Together with our partner, we have the opportunity to make important contributions on several levels at once: environmental protection and traffic safety. It is clearly evident that increasing the digitalization of road traffic improves environmental protection. We are all the more pleased that this digitalization is now being powered by environmentally friendly fuel cell energy,” says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

