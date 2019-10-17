Kustom Signals announces Eyewitness Data Vault 3 featuring our Kloud Ownership Promise

LENEXA, Kan. – Kustom Signals, Inc. is proud to launch our most recent upgrade to our back office software platform, Eyewitness Data Vault 3 (EDV 3). Influenced by over 30 years of supplying in-car video solutions to Law Enforcement, Eyewitness Data Vault 3 and Eyewitness Kloud Storage offers cloud storage options with a unique ownership promise not offered by other vendors.

EDV 3 is a powerful digital video management solution that works in conjunction with Eyewitness Kloud Storage, to automatically and securely store digital evidence to Microsoft Azure Government (a FedRAMP and CJIS compliant cloud service). Offering a contemporary look and feel, EDV 3 simplifies learning and enables efficient use. It supports simple and advanced searches, multi-camera synchronous playback, easy file sharing via a secure link, and provides access to authorized users. A/V redaction capabilities are built into EDV 3 and provided at no additional cost.

Our Kloud Ownership Promise ensures that agencies are no longer held hostage to service and storage contracts. Kustom Signals honors Agency ownership of video assets and does not require multi-year commitments. In the event an agency chooses to discontinue using Kloud Storage services, Kustom Signals will provide portable media with a copy of your video assets at no extra charge. As a result, every agency we service receives seamless, continued use of in-car video and body-worn video solutions and continued file management functions such as a searchable database. Enjoy intuitive, secure file management… now available with Kustom’s Kloud Ownership Promise!

About Kustom Signals, your no risk partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com