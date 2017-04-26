MSAB announces XAMN Spotlight 2.0

Global Industry Leader updates technology, allowing investigators to get answers faster, easier and with greater precision

ARLINGTON, Va. - MSAB, a global leader in forensic technology for mobile device examination, today announced XAMN Spotlight 2.0, a product designed with the needs of the modern investigator in mind. XAMN Spotlight 2.0 is built for finding and analyzing data faster, more efficiently and expediently. MSAB introduces powerful new features to the product, such as search filters. Enhanced views help investigators improve speed and accuracy, a new Source Mode was integrated to verify hex data, the ability to pivot investigations around individual artifacts, and multi-monitor support, make up some of the many upgrades.

As the amount of data in smartphones steadily increases, investigators are tasked with sifting through thousands of messages and gigabytes of information to find the relevant facts. This is only getting harder to achieve.

“We know that investigators are an integral part of law enforcement, so continuing to increase their efficiency is critical for future success,” said Joel Bollö, CEO of MSAB. “Spotlight 2.0 is focused on supporting those investigators that know what they are looking for, as well as digital forensic investigators who are interested in the output of a mobile device examination. It combines ease of use, with powerful searching capabilities, and can be efficiently utilized.” Spotlight is the flagship tool in the new suite of XAMN analysis products from MSAB. Spotlight is a replacement for the XRY Reader and has evolved to become much more powerful. Spotlight 2.0 includes four different views, each of which displays different aspects of the case.

• Review of multiple XRY extractions in one application

• Source Mode to allow review of original hex data

• Powerful filter search capabilities

• Power tagging

• Quick views

• Extensive reporting functionality

• Intuitive user interface

• Multi-Monitor support

1. The XAMN Spotlight 2.0 lets investigators and specialists quickly identify critical information, whether through a big picture or with precise details. Its’ power search capabilities allow a user to pull and analyze from huge data sets of mobile evidence.

2. XAMN Spotlight is simple to use and minimizes the requirement for infrastructure and training. Every investigator can directly take advantage of the power of XAMN Spotlight to solve crimes faster, resulting in financial savings and improved efficiency.

3. XAMN is a suite of analysis tools designed primarily to help investigators and forensic specialists work more efficiently.

4. XAMN Spotlight 2.0 is very flexible, allowing you to scale it according to your organizational needs and requirements.

For more information about MSAB and its’ products go to www.msab.com

About MSAB:

MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analyzing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly mobile phones. The company has its own sales offices and sales representatives in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia and Russia, and together with a number of distributors covers most of the world. The company’s proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in over 100 countries. The products are complemented by a wide range of training courses, with the opportunity to become certified in a forensically sound method of extracting data from mobile devices. Customers are primarily authorities involved in performing criminal investigations, and include police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.