BK Technologies receives $1.5 million order from an agency of the U.S. Department of Interior

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla.,- BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that its operating subsidiary received an order totaling approximately $1.5 million dollars from a public safety agency of the U.S. Department of the Interior (DoI). The order is for BK’s Digital P-25 KNG2-Series portable radios and KNG Series mobile radios, with related accessories. This order is anticipated to be fulfilled during the fourth quarter of 2020.

BK President Tim Vitou commented, “We are pleased to continue our longstanding support of the DoI, which spans more than 23 years. Such an extended relationship, combined with this order, is a clear demonstration of their confidence in BK. With the recent launch of our new BKR 5000 and the planned introduction of the BKR 9000 multi-band product next year, we are looking forward to entering new markets and cultivating similar long-term relationships for many years to come.”

BK’s KNG2-Series P25 public safety grade radios have been a cornerstone for tactical communications in the wildland firefighting community for over 10 years. The proven design has been enhanced with the features and functionality needed by firefighters for command and control operations. Ease of use, long battery life, loud clear audio and features such as radio-to-radio in- the-field programming, also known as cloning, makes the KNG2-Series the industry leader in the wildland fire suppression vertical market. https://www.bktechnologies.com/product/kng2-portable-radio/

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol “BKTI”. Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.