Guardian Alliance Technologies expands social media screening tools for public safety

STOCKTON, Calif., - Guardian Alliance Technologies, Inc., the nation’s largest provider of pre-employment background investigation software for law enforcement announced a strategic partnership with Ferretly International, LLC , an AI-Powered Social Media Screening Platform that helps organizations mitigate risk to their brand and employees.

Social media screening has become paramount for law enforcement as agencies seek to keep bad actors out of their ranks and maintain trust with the communities they serve. Analysis of social media posts can provide insight into the character of the individual including identification of hate speech, threats of violence, sexual harassment, and drugs/alcohol abuse among other risk factors.

Guardian was the first background investigation platform to offer pre-employment social media screening services to law enforcement back in September of 2019. Since then, feedback from customers and advisors has shown that the demand and potential use cases for social media screening tools is growing.

The Ferretly partnership enables Guardian to introduce tools for use cases such as AI enabled continuous workforce evaluation, assisting in criminal investigations, monitoring registered populations such as parolees and individuals on probation to ensure they are not in violation of their terms as well as increasing the number of social media platforms that are screened during pre-employment background investigations.

“Our partnership with Ferretly supports our mission to help law enforcement agencies protect the integrity of the profession by providing innovative technology solutions,” said Guardian CEO, Ryan Layne. “Customers have been asking for capabilities such as those that our partnership with Ferretly enables us to provide and we’re very excited about that. By using Guardian and Ferretly’s combined solution, agencies can make their communities safer while strengthening public trust.”

“From day one, our vision was to build strong partnerships in order to deliver our AI-Powered social media screening solution to every organization across industry and government,” said Darrin Lipscomb, CEO of Ferretly. “The partnership with Guardian furthers this goal by bringing a unified solution for background checks and other use cases to thousands of Law Enforcement agencies across the United States. Law Enforcement will have a single cloud-based platform for pre-employment checks and investigations which will now include Ferretly’s AI for thorough and rapid analysis of their candidate’s social media post activity.”

About Ferretly International, LLC

Ferretly International, LLC, founded in 2019, provides forward thinking technologies that help organizations better manage risk. By incorporating machine learning and a modern cloud-based architecture, we are at the cutting edge of applying big data solutions and artificial intelligence to improve overall security and risk intelligence for the customers we serve. For additional information or to request a demo, visit www.ferretly.com or partnerships@ferretly.com.

About Guardian

Guardian Alliance Technologies provides cloud-based software to hundreds of agencies across the United States. The Guardian Background Investigation Software Platform is designed to drastically improve the process of vetting and hiring public safety personnel. Use of the Guardian Platform enables agencies to complete background investigations far faster, and with more accuracy than ever before thanks to advanced data mining and management tools, time-saving automation for certain tasks, and artificial intelligence used for social media screening. All of this facilitates more expedient, high quality hiring decisions.