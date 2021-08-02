RT announces the use of several of its SkyStar 180 Tactical Aerostat systems for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games with the local police being the ultimate user

The aerostat deployment supports the local police in protecting the Olympic athletes and maintaining public safety

RT ‒ for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, with the local Police being the ultimate user. The aerostats are being used for law enforcement, public safety, event traffic and crowd control.

The systems ̶ which were integrated into the Command-and-Control Center of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police ‒ are positioned at several different locations, about 150 meters above the ground. These spots were identified by the end-user as sites where many of the events are taking place. The high-quality video from the aerostat is transmitted in real time to the Command Center which is controlled by the Tokyo Police.

SkyStar Aerostats deliver persistent surveillance ‒ providing exceptional information-gathering, accurate target allocation, 360° stabilized observation coverage, and full digital recordings of mission video and data. Enabling continuous day and night operation at 1,000 feet for up to 72 hours, at a wind velocity of up to 40 knots, the aerostats require only 20 minutes for a helium refill. Based on towable trailers, the easy-to-operate and cost-effective systems can carry any type of payload up to 18 kg.

The company’s CEO, Rami Shmueli, says, “Our SkyStar family is used by HLS, law enforcement and police units for defense and security applications as well as public safety, police and military applications around the world. We are proud of the selection of the SkyStar 180 tactical aerostat system by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police for a mission that is so important in safeguarding the 11,091 participants in the 2020 Olympic Games. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on further security missions in the future as well.”

About RT LTA Systems Ltd.

RT is a world class designer, developer and manufacturer of SkyStar aerostats, a family of combat-proven, compact and mobile, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and communications systems based on lighter-than-air platforms. SkyStar systems are operationally deployed worldwide, supporting military and security users on five continents, performing persistent ISR, law enforcement, public safety, crowd control, search and rescue, communications continuity and recovery, force protection, border security, coastal and offshore platform security, strategic site protection, anti-smuggling surveillance, VIP security and protection, and safe city missions.