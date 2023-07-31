Tyler Technologies offers a solution aimed at enhancing dispatch communications for the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety suite to be used by 1,300 troopers across the state

PLANO, Texas — Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) for Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety solution suite, including Enterprise CAD, Enterprise Law Enforcement Mobile, and Public Safety Analytics.

MSHP is a division of the Missouri Department of Public Safety and has jurisdiction across the state. It includes nine separate dispatch centers supporting 1,300 troopers with 1,000 mobile units. The agency is currently using a 12-year-old legacy software product, which no longer meets the needs of its staff. MSHP led a competitive selection process to evaluate the top computer aided dispatch (CAD) providers, and unanimously selected Tyler following in-depth demonstrations and interviews.

Tyler will bring a modern, reliable, and scalable statewide Enterprise CAD system to MSHP. The solution will enable call-takers and dispatchers to have rapid access to data, powerful mapping capabilities, and the ability to make changes within seconds, resulting in the best response possible. Enterprise CAD automatically shares data from dispatch to mobile, so there is an instant data flow between dispatchers and first responders in the field. Because MSHP covers the entire state, built-in data sharing between dispatchers and first responders will streamline communications among its large and dispersed staff. The addition of Tyler’s cutting-edge mobility apps will provide MSHP’s troopers with another means of staying connected and improving officer safety.

Tyler will also provide its Public Safety Analytics to MSHP, which includes Law Enforcement Explorer, Law Enforcement Analytics, Citizen Connect, and Performance Dashboard solutions. This powerful tool allows staff to have real-time access to secure data and allows them to compare that data from day to day, week to week, and month to month. They can also visually represent crime trends and patterns and use this data to improve operations and efficiency.

“We are pleased to be selected by the Missouri State Highway Patrol to improve dispatch communications and enhance their data and insights statewide,” said Andrew Hittle, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “Our robust CAD tools will keep all 1,300 troopers in close contact with one another, allowing them to respond to emergencies more quickly than before.”

The MSHP responds to nearly 680,000 calls for service each year and serves a population of more than 6 million. It is the fifth statewide highway patrol to select Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety solution.

