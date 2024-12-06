Versaterm launches the Florida Safety and Threat Management Portal

PRESS RELEASE

MESA and TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Versaterm, a global public safety solutions leader, today announced a partnership to support Florida’s statewide, integrated school safety program. Using Versaterm’s innovative school safety solution, the new Safety and Threat Management Portal (STMP) will launch in the fall of 2025. This portal will help school safety teams proactively evaluate and address concerning behaviors and potential threats, fostering a safer learning environment for all students.

The STMP offers several key benefits, including:

Structured support that provides a clear framework for addressing student welfare and managing the threat assessment process, ensuring a consistent and effective approach for school teams

Uniform processes and reporting methods that better enable the evaluation of potential threats and streamline the management of actual threats

The ability to securely transfer student records, enhancing communication and continuity of care for students who transfer schools or districts

School Environmental Safety Incident Reporting System (SESIR) data management to receive, analyze and aggregate SESIR report data and make it readily available

“Versaterm will work to advance school safety for all Florida students,” said Adam Schwartz, Chief Revenue Officer, Versaterm. “The evolved school safety landscape demands a holistic, proactive approach. Florida’s new STMP equips schools with the tools to address potential threats effectively, ensuring a supportive and secure learning environment.”