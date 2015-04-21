Kustom Signals Announce New Smart 650 Radar Speed Trailer for $5,000 With 5-Year Warranty

Lenexa, KS, (April 2015) – Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today the release of the SMART 650 RADAR speed trailer. This highly visible trailer has a 12 inch rounded character, full matrix

LED display with flashing overspeed violator alert and multiple optional violator alerts including RED “SLOW” LEDs, red-blue flashing bars and white LED photo strobe.

The SMART 650 is rugged and trouble free with Kustom Signals’ directional radar. These trailers are lightweight and easily deployed. It comes standard with a 5-year warranty which includes all trailer electronics covering the display, Kustom directional RADAR, and the optional solar panel and traffic statistics computer. The SMART 650 will be continuously operational for up to 10 days with the use of 1 battery. An optional second battery or solar panel can be used

for autonomous operation. A wireless remote control is provided for easy roadside programming.

All of this delivered for $5,000 in continental US.

