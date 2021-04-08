Kustom Signals announces new 18” RADAR display products

LENEXA, K.S., - Kustom Signals, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of three new 18 inch RADAR display products: SMART 18 (low profile fixed display trailer), SMART 18 HP (high profile display trailer), and the PMD 18 (pole mounted RADAR display). Each display includes 18” characters, highly visible amber LEDs, flashing characters overspeed violator alert and multiple options.

Additional SMART 18/18HP and PMD 18 features include:

Wireless configuration with Windows and Android SMARTstat™ software

Configurable red LED “SLOW DOWN” overspeed violator alert (option)

Light bar overspeed violator alert (option)

White LED simulated photo strobe overspeed violator alert (option)

Integrated traffic statistics computer (option)

Solar power configuration (option)

These 18 inch RADAR display products are rugged, trouble free and include Kustom Signals’ K- band directional RADAR, DRU III. The DRU-III allows the trailer to display oncoming drivers speeds, while allowing the optional traffic statistics to collect data of both approaching and receding targets.

RADAR displays are proven to slow down traffic and make your roads safer. More than 30% of traffic related fatalities are due to excessive speed (Source: NHTSA). Now you have better tools to save lives! When deploying Kustom Speed Awareness products, communities know that their speeding and traffic concerns are being addressed.

About Kustom Signals, Your No Risk Partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.MPDInc.com