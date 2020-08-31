Kustom Signals announces TrafficTrak Wireless Traffic Survey application with the ProLaser 4

Data is wirelessly collected by using the ProLaser 4 to target vehicles. Courtesy photo

LENEXA, Kan. — Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today the release of the ProLaser 4 with TrafficTrak Wireless Traffic Survey application.

TrafficTrak is an Android application that enables a user to quickly collect, review, and share traffic data. TrafficTrak prompts the user to enter the site survey details and associate photos and GPS coordinates with the traffic reports. Data is wirelessly collected by using the ProLaser 4 to target vehicles. When the survey is complete, you may review the survey summary on the Android tablet and share the survey results in several formats.

The data collected includes the traffic count, average speed, number of vehicles over the posted speed, number of vehicles more than 5 (five) mph over the limit, ten-mile pace, percent in pace, 50th & 85th percentile, and more. Data is summarized in 5 (five) different popular formats and zipped for ease of distribution.

Other popular ProLaser 4 features and options include:

Following Too Close Mode

Certification Management with the option to lockout until recertified

Event data logging with display recall so you never lose a measurement

Easy to read measurements and customizable user interface

Superior ergonomics reducing fatigue during prolonged use

Versatile power options including rechargeable, off the shelf batteries

Other Traffic Data Collection Tools include:

New! StealthStat II covert traffic data collection

New! SMARTstat traffic analysis software

A family of RADAR displays and trailers that support traffic data collection

Kent Hayes, Sr. Speed Product Manager noted, “It is proven that speed enforcement saves lives and developing tools that help our customers save lives is a key factor in our product development strategy. Products like the ProLaser 4 and TrafficTrak make it easier for officers and traffic engineers to collect the data necessary for targeted enforcement and to set posted speed limits for efficient traffic flow and to minimize crash risks.”

About Kustom Signals

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.