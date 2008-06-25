Kustom Signals Raptor RP-1 with DuraTrak Conserves Dash Space and Power in Patrol Vehicles

LENEXA, KANSAS - Kustom Signals, Inc., long-time leader in speed enforcement and in-car video systems, unveiled its new dash-mount radar today at the Police Security Expo in Atlantic City. The Raptor RP-1™ is the smallest moving Doppler radar system on the market and features DuraTrak™ patent-pending technology.

“DuraTrak incorporates a signal duration tracking algorithm which tracks multiple targets and graphically displays tracking history for strongest and fastest targets,” reported Maurice Shelton, Engineering Manager from Kustom Signals. For officers, this means a new level of confidence in target identification and complete tracking history never seen before in a moving radar platform.

With a display unit of 2.6” tall by 4.1” wide and a 3” square by 1.5” deep antenna, the system can be mounted in a variety of locations. The Raptor RP-1 takes up very little of the precious dash space available in a cruiser. Additionally, the Raptor RP-1 uses only 57% of the power of similar systems on the market today.

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.

