ICX Technologies Awarded $1.4 Million Robotic Explosive Detection Contract

WASHINGTON (Oct. 21, 2008) — ICx Technologies (NASDAQ: ICXT), a developer of advanced sensor technologies for homeland security, force protection and commercial applications, announced today that it was awarded a $1.4 million contract from the U.S. Army RDECOM and CERDEC Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD), Countermine Division, at

Ft. Belvoir, Va. Under the contract, ICx will provide the next-generation version of its Fido® OnBoard™ explosives detection sensor, along with a suite of new air-sampling capabilities.

The new Fido OnBoard is being developed for NVESD’s Autonomous Mine Detection System (AMDS) project. The objective of AMDS is to combine various technologies onto small robots in order to autonomously detect, mark, and neutralize explosive threats to dismounted forces.

“We are pleased that the U.S. Government continues to embrace Fido for explosive detection,” said Hans Kobler, CEO of ICx Technologies. “Its light weight, in addition to its unparalleled sensitivity, makes Fido OnBoard uniquely positioned for the emerging robotic market.”

Since its introduction in 2005, ICx has sold more than 1,800 Fido-brand sensors for use by U.S. and Coalition Forces, as well as other domestic and international customers, such as the Transportation Security Administration. Fido was honored as one of the U.S. Army’s Top 10 Inventions in 2005 for the handheld version of the sensor, and again in 2006 for the robot-based version.

About ICx Technologies™

ICx Technologies is a leader in the development and integration of advanced sensor technologies for homeland security, force protection and commercial applications. Our proprietary sensors detect and identify chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, and deliver superior awareness and actionable intelligence for wide-area surveillance, intrusion detection and facility security. We then leverage our unparalleled technical expertise and government funding to address other emerging challenges of our time ranging from a cleaner environment, alternative energy to life science.

