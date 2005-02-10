Remotec Announces the ANDROS MARK V-A1

For Immediate Release

The ANDROS MARK V-A1 is the largest, strongest, robot in the REMOTEC family. Its 3.5-mph speed, coupled with its unique articulated tracks allows the ANDROS MARK V-A1 to rapidly maneuver over rough terrain and obstacles, climb stairs, and cross ditches as wide as 24 inches. The vehicle is environmentally sealed to operate in any weather condition and in areas of high temperature/humidity.

Features:

All terrain - climbs stairs

Reliable, affordable

Environmentally sealed

Mil-Std-45208A quality control

Tether, fiber optic, or wireless control

Over 600 ANDROS units in service

Sales/leasing/turnkey service

Various configurations

www.remotec-andros.com