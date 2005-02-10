Remotec Announces the ANDROS MARK V-A1
For Immediate Release
The ANDROS MARK V-A1 is the largest, strongest, robot in the REMOTEC family. Its 3.5-mph speed, coupled with its unique articulated tracks allows the ANDROS MARK V-A1 to rapidly maneuver over rough terrain and obstacles, climb stairs, and cross ditches as wide as 24 inches. The vehicle is environmentally sealed to operate in any weather condition and in areas of high temperature/humidity.
Features:
- All terrain - climbs stairs
- Reliable, affordable
- Environmentally sealed
- Mil-Std-45208A quality control
- Tether, fiber optic, or wireless control
- Over 600 ANDROS units in service
- Sales/leasing/turnkey service
- Various configurations