Roboteam named a Best Employer for veterans

Selection focuses on corporate culture and policy that serves veterans

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Roboteam Inc., the leading global provider of tactical ground robotic systems and controllers for Defense, Law Enforcement and Public Safety missions, today announced that it was nominated as a “Best for Vets: Employer” in a 2017 ranking by Military Times. Businesses large and small participate, and the list includes many Fortune 500 companies.

“The Best for Vets designation and logo cannot be bought. Only earned,” said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. “The companies on the Military Times Best for Vets list earned their rankings through determined efforts to recruit and support service members, veterans and military families. These efforts deserve recognition from the country and should get the attention of veterans looking for a new career.”

In its eighth year, the rankings evaluate companies’ culture, veteran recruiting, veteran policies, and accommodations for members of the National Guard and reserves. Through a competitive processes, Military Times invites companies to fill out its nearly 100-question survey, tests to ensure the accuracy of responses, carefully evaluates survey data and includes only the best companies in its published rankings. This is a valuable resource for veterans – and a coveted honor for companies around the country.

“This nomination has revealed to the world one of Roboteam’s top values – our predominantly military veteran team,” said Shahar Abuhazira, CEO of Roboteam, Inc. “We pride ourselves on our dedicated team and our ability to deliver the best in class tactical ground robotics to the warfighter. Thank you for this wonderful honor and we will continue to support and recognize all veterans for their devotion and sacrifice.”

For the full Best for Vets: Employers 2017 rankings, go to www.militarytimes.com/articles/best-for-vets. Military Times rankings always have been, and remain, independent and objective news/editorial projects. The rankings are published in a special Military Times blockbuster magazine and online at MilitaryTimes.com, as well as ArmyTimes.com, NavyTimes.com, AirForceTimes.com and MarineCorpsTimes.com.

About Roboteam

Roboteam designs, develops and manufactures cutting edge, user-oriented, multi-purpose, unmanned platforms and controllers for Defense, Law Enforcement and Public Safety missions. Today, Roboteam is a global operation with offices in the US and Israel serving a wide spectrum of customers with several lines of products. We created a line of lightweight, fast deployable unmanned ground systems that deliver technological and functional breakthroughs for tactical purposes with unmatched reliability. Among our customers, one can find top units within the US Military, Special Forces, EOD units and SWAT teams as well as other elite units around the globe. Roboteam’s flexible architecture permits a fast development of products, supported applications and core technologies. We pride ourselves on being engineers, inventors, and close to our customers and end-users.