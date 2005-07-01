Tactical Systems Introduces the Lector Robotic System
Tactical Systems announces the Lector robot for law enforcement. Tactical Systems Robotics delivers you the best live, real-time intel available. Our robotic systems are easy to operate, maintain and are affordable. Each system has been ‘forged in the field’ by use in actual tactical operations. These proven life saving tools are a must for any tactical unit.
Dimensions: height: 7"
Length: 12"
Width: 12"
Weight: 8 pounds
Video System Pam/Tilt Low light IR Video
2.4 Microwave transmitter (4 channel selectable)
Range: 700+ feet
Vehicle Operating Range 300-750ft
Operating time on vehicle: 1+ hour
Video operating time: Approx. 2 hours
Chassis Independant 4 wheel drive system
Split chassis design
For more information on the Lector Robotic System, please visit www.tacticalrobots.com