Tactical Systems Introduces the Lector Robotic System

Tactical Systems announces the Lector robot for law enforcement. Tactical Systems Robotics delivers you the best live, real-time intel available. Our robotic systems are easy to operate, maintain and are affordable. Each system has been ‘forged in the field’ by use in actual tactical operations. These proven life saving tools are a must for any tactical unit.

Dimensions: height: 7"

Length: 12"

Width: 12"

Weight: 8 pounds

Video System Pam/Tilt Low light IR Video

2.4 Microwave transmitter (4 channel selectable)

Range: 700+ feet

Vehicle Operating Range 300-750ft

Operating time on vehicle: 1+ hour

Video operating time: Approx. 2 hours

Chassis Independant 4 wheel drive system

Split chassis design

For more information on the Lector Robotic System, please visit www.tacticalrobots.com