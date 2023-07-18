Catawba County Sheriff’s Office goes live with SOMA Global’s advanced records management system to enhance public safety operations

SOMA’s RMS platform delivers data management capabilities, allowing for efficient incident reporting, case management, and evidence tracking

TAMPA, Fla. — SOMA Global, a leading provider of advanced public safety software solutions, is excited to announce it has gone live with its cutting-edge Records Management System (RMS) at the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, known for their commitment to excellence in law enforcement, recognizes the need for modern technology to enhance their ability to protect and serve the community.

“Having SOMA Global as a partner has been the right choice for our agency. SOMA’s response to our needs is incredibly quick and effective. The system allows for quick fixes and configurability,” said Sheriff Don Brown of Catawba County Sheriff’s Department.

SOMA’s RMS platform will empower Catawba County with enhanced data management capabilities, allowing for efficient incident reporting, case management, and evidence tracking. They will gain access to a comprehensive suite of advanced features designed to meet the evolving needs of modern law enforcement agencies. This cloud-native technology provides a centralized and secure system for managing critical law enforcement data, including incident reports, arrests, citations, and more.

The collaboration between SOMA Global and the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office underscores a shared commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance public safety services to optimize their operations, improve inter-agency collaboration, and enhance the safety and well-being of the Catawba community.

For more information about SOMA Global, please visit somaglobal.com.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global empowers public safety and government agencies to build safer, more resilient communities through modern technology. The SOMA solution streamlines software with a unified ecosystem of pre-built applications, workflows, automations, and data interoperability. Its enterprise platform includes four key suites – critical response, incident management, courts and corrections, and administrative – that empower state and local organizations with the tools they need to better protect the communities they serve. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or at www.somaglobal.com.

