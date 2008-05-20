ETS Development Group, LLC Acquires Access Data Corporation, Developer of Sleuth Software

Acquisition provides ETS ability to offer a total software solution for the public safety sector

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., September 5, 2007 – ETS Development Group, LLC a technology solutions provider servicing the public safety sector announced today that it has acquired Access Data Corporation, the developer of Sleuth Software, an award-winning suite of software applications servicing law enforcement for almost a quarter of a century.

The acquisition of Access Data and its Sleuth Software allows ETS Development Group the ability to provide a full suite of software applications for public safety. From an initial call to 911, to the release of an inmate, ETS will be able to deliver a complete and comprehensive software solution that is both efficient and cost-effective.

Sleuth Software, winner of the 2005 Commercial Software of the Year Award from the New Mexico Information Technology & Software Association, was one of the first law enforcement software applications, developed in 1983. With over 400 law enforcement clients in nearly half the country, Sleuth Software provides solutions to police departments, sheriff offices, courts, dispatch centers, and detention facilities.

“We’re excited about this acquisition, because it provides Sleuth Software an opportunity to align ourselves with a company that has great technical resources, allowing for us to better meet the needs of our clients,” said David Vosburgh, former CEO of Access Data and now development manager for ETS Development Group. “More resources allows for quicker program enhancements and an expanded support department.”

The software promotes cross-jurisdictional law enforcement cooperation through data sharing. Sleuth provides a total solution from a single source, a completely integrated law enforcement system, through data input, word processing and the National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which is submitted directly to the FBI and to various State Incident Reporting Systems.

ETS Development Group provides technological solutions which increase the reliability and security of public safety facilities such as jails and police stations. Prior to acquiring Sleuth, ETS Development Group was able to provide services such as Jail Management Services (JMS), Inmate Call Tracking, and Mobile Data, but now with Sleuth they can provide all the offerings that public safety and law enforcement agencies are looking for in one application, that includes Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management Solutions (RMS), and Court Management Systems (CMS), in addition to Inmate Call Tracking, JMS and Mobile Data.

“This acquisition provides us with an avenue to offer a total public safety software solution,” said Chris Turrentine, managing partner of ETS Development Group. “We now have the ability to package CAD, JMS, RMS, CMS and mobile data into one working application, making ETS Development Group a one-stop shop for all public safety and law enforcement agencies.”

About ETS Development Group, LLC ETS Development Group, LLC is a technology solutions provider which has served the Public Safety Sector since 1984. A Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business, ETS understands the challenges facing law enforcement and the public safety sector. Designed to increase productivity, efficiency and bring facilities up to date with timely and accurate information, ETS’s Sleuth Software provides state-of-the-art technology which ensures that facilities operate safely and efficiently. For more information, visit www.etsdevelopment.com