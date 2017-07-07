IAED announces release of Police Protocol Version 6.0

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAED™) announces a new version of the Police Priority Dispatch System™ (PPDS®) that was officially released July 6, 2017.

PPDS v6.0 is built upon the speed and precision of each preceding version to enhance the ability of Emergency Police Dispatchers (EPDs) to gather the most appropriate and accurate information to assess scene safety so field responders can act effectively. The updated PPDS has more than 200 changes from the previous version.

Version 6.0 of the PPDS introduces its most versatile and flexible protocol to date. It allows for greater agency control over operational decisions within the center and in the field. Post-Dispatch Instructions (PDIs) concerning advice given to callers when following a suspect vehicle are provided based on the agency’s discretion to support or not support this action by callers. PPDS v6.0 also provides protocol refinement throughout each Chief Complaint in an effort to speed up call processing while still obtaining the relevant information needed in today’s police call processing environment. Several new protocol pathways were added to streamline call processing for CUSTODY ISSUES, illegal hunting, THREATS, HARASSMENT where the suspect was never on the scene or is unknown, and FRAUD/FORGERY committed by electronic means, through the mail, or on the telephone.

“This gives agencies the opportunity to make the protocols more conducive to their agency and geographic area,” said Chris Knight, IAED Chief of PPDS Program Management and Implementations.

Other significant improvements found in PPDS v6.0 include the following:

A new feature to immediately select, on Case Entry, an already known, specific event (Sub-Chief Complaint), rather than simply just picking a more general Chief Complaint

A new University Version for agencies on college campuses. The University Version includes important modifications to Protocol 103: Administrative (Lost or Found Property, Found Unexploded Ordnance, Messages, Transports) to handle student transport requests and incidents involving international students reporting an emergency

A new Military Version for agencies on military bases. The Military Version includes important modifications to Case Entry, Protocol 123: Missing/Runaway/Found Person, and Protocol 131: Traffic/Transportation Incident (Crash), including a new Key Question sequence for AWOL incidents

Added Determinant Codes for SHOOTING and STABBING in Protocol 106: Assault/Sexual Assault

“Version 6.0 gives our user agencies many of the features they’ve been asking for,” Knight said.

Since its inception in August 2001, the PPDS has remained the single-most widely used protocol for police dispatching and pre-arrival aid, and it has continually advanced with the current standard of care and practice worldwide.

About the IAED

The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) is responsible for updating and maintaining the separate protocol dispatch systems for law enforcement, fire, and medical emergency communication systems used in more than 62,000 centers worldwide.