InterAct Presents a Public Safety Technology Luncheon Seminar Series

Beyond 9-1-1: Technologies for Proactive Public Safety

Today’s PSAPs need to augment 9-1-1 to enhance officer and public safety. Hear the latest techniques and technologies employed to speed response times, manage resources, drive better decision making, and more. This engaging seminar series covers best practices that empower PSAPs to:

Gain real-time understanding of crimes in process

Minimize officer downtime

Support better teamwork for faster problem solving

Coordinate and manage emergency support resources

Adapt response plans at a moment’s notice

You can also see demonstrations of a crisis response vehicle fully loaded with mobile CAD, mobile field reporting, and more..

The seminars are scheduled as follows:

February 6

Hampton Inn

212 Alexa Court

Paso Robles, CA

February 7

Hilton Fisherman’s Wharf

2620 Jones Street

San Francisco, CA

February 13

Northeastern State University, Muskogee Campus

2400 West Shawnee

Muskogee, OK

February 15

Holiday Inn, Norman

1000 N Interstate Dr

Norman, OK

February 20

Texas Motor Speedway

3545 Lone Star Circle

Fort Worth, TX

February 21

Dell Diamond

400 E Palm Valley Blvd

Round Rock, TX

More information and to register please visit www.interact911.com/beyond911