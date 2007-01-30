InterAct Presents a Public Safety Technology Luncheon Seminar Series
Beyond 9-1-1: Technologies for Proactive Public Safety
Today’s PSAPs need to augment 9-1-1 to enhance officer and public safety. Hear the latest techniques and technologies employed to speed response times, manage resources, drive better decision making, and more. This engaging seminar series covers best practices that empower PSAPs to:
- Gain real-time understanding of crimes in process
- Minimize officer downtime
- Support better teamwork for faster problem solving
- Coordinate and manage emergency support resources
- Adapt response plans at a moment’s notice
You can also see demonstrations of a crisis response vehicle fully loaded with mobile CAD, mobile field reporting, and more..
The seminars are scheduled as follows:
February 6
Hampton Inn
212 Alexa Court
Paso Robles, CA
February 7
Hilton Fisherman’s Wharf
2620 Jones Street
San Francisco, CA
February 13
Northeastern State University, Muskogee Campus
2400 West Shawnee
Muskogee, OK
February 15
Holiday Inn, Norman
1000 N Interstate Dr
Norman, OK
February 20
Texas Motor Speedway
3545 Lone Star Circle
Fort Worth, TX
February 21
Dell Diamond
400 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX
