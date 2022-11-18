MCP helps Iowa public-safety agencies navigate radio system replacement

New system improves coverage, capacity, and reliability to enhance emergency communications for field responders, helping them perform better and more safely

STATE COLLEGE, PA., — Mission Critical Partners (MCP) announced today the completion of a project to implement a new public safety-grade land mobile radio (LMR) system for emergency-response agencies in Story County, Iowa. The system replaces one that was implemented in 1989 and was experiencing significant performance and maintenance issues.

Specifically, the legacy system no longer was public-safety grade because numerous coverage, capacity, and reliability deficiencies plagued users. Also, much of its equipment had reached end of life, making it difficult to procure replacement parts, which in turn made maintenance extremely difficult.

Courtesy Photo

An intergovernmental consortium was formed, dubbed StoryComm, to address these challenges. The consortium, which consists of representatives from Story County, the city of Ames, and Iowa State University — decided that it was time to move forward with a full system overhaul and hired MCP in 2017 to support its efforts to procure the new radio system.

According to Todd Johnson, a senior technology specialist who led MCP’s support, the legacy system not only was not public-safety grade, but some essential features also no longer were functioning. In addition, the legacy system lacked sufficient channels to support the number of users, and it did not offer the modern technologies that public-safety agencies seek in radio systems today.

MCP started by gathering information to help StoryComm better understand the needs of the agencies and their emergency responders who would use the new system.

“It was our job to help the consortium evaluate the options and identify the best solution to not only improve countywide communications, but also to align with user budgets moving forward,” Johnson said.

Other support provided by MCP includes the following:

Helping to develop technical specifications and the request for proposals (RFP) document

Helping to design the new system

Offering vendor-neutral insights

Helping to evaluate and score each proposed system

Helping the consortium negotiate contract terms with the selected vendor

Helping the consortium develop service-level agreements with the selected vendor

“Once we knew what our users wanted, the MCP team helped us to distill the pros and cons of each system being presented,” said Nick Lennie, chief deputy, Story County Sheriff’s Office. “They also helped us to ask the tough questions about things like customer service, system management, and vendor support.”

The selected vendor, RACOM, offered an interim solution built in part on the existing regional radio network. This interim solution, endorsed by MCP, would immediately improve coverage, capacity, and reliability for users until the larger, full-featured permanent solution could be built out. The result was a temporary bridge system that would help county, city, and university users to transition off the legacy system faster.

The permanent system, which required construction of four new towers, has improved coverage, capacity, and reliability, and supports nearly 5,000 mobile and portable radios. The project was completed on budget and ahead of schedule. Primary user agencies include:

Ames Police Department

Ames Fire Department

Story County Sheriff’s Office

ISU Police Department

ISU Department of Public Safety

All Story County volunteer fire and emergency medical services (EMS) departments

“MCP’s knowledge and experience — not just on the technology side, but also on the management and administration side — was invaluable to us throughout this project,” said Tom Hackett, deputy chief of the Ames Fire Department. “We’re looking forward to continuing to work with the MCP team.”

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of data integration, consulting, network, and cybersecurity solutions specializing in transforming mission-critical communications networks into integrated ecosystems that improve outcomes in the public safety, justice, healthcare, transportation, and utility markets. Our comprehensive experience and vendor-agnostic approach helps us develop modernized solutions for our clients to maximize value and create optimal efficiency while mitigating risk. Additional information and career opportunities are available at www.MissionCriticalPartners.com

CONTACT:

Morgan Sava

Mission Critical Partners

724-964-2004