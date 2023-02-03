Mission Critical Partners’ expert Jackie Mines recipient of 911 Industry Professional Award

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jackie Mines, senior consultant for Mission Critical Partners (MCP), was named a 2023 recipient of the NG9-1-1 Institute’s Industry Professional Award. The award recognizes 911 industry professionals for their leadership, professionalism, initiative, creativity, and diligence in solving critical 911 issues, particularly in advancing Next Generation 911 (NG911).

“Jackie being nominated and selected for this award is a well-deserved recognition for a leader who has dedicated nearly her entire career to advancing public safety,” said John Chiaramonte, MCP’s president of consulting services. “This award honors Jackie for her tireless dedication and passion for public safety, as well as her work at MCP and in her previous roles.”

In her five-year tenure at MCP, she has contributed to more than 10 statewide NG911 projects acting as a subject-matter expert on governance, strategic planning, funding, and operations. She also lends her expertise to federal public safety projects, including one for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s National 911 Program, which coordinates federal efforts that support 911 services nationwide. Ms. Mines also serves as the MCP project manager for the National Association of State 911 Administrators (NASNA) project. In 2022, she led five nationwide workshops to enhance interoperability between NG911 systems, public safety broadband communications networks, and other vital communications networks and systems.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition and to be part of this amazing class of professionals,” said Mines, who has more than 23 years of public-safety experience. “For me, the most meaningful part of my career has been helping our clients navigate challenges and realize success in their pursuit to improve emergency-response outcomes for the communities they serve.”

The NG9-1-1 Institute hosts the Annual 911 Honor Awards Reception to recognize and celebrate the heroes and leaders of 911 and emergency-response communication. For a full list of awards, please click here.

