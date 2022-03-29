Oregon dispatch agency selects Tyler Technologies’ Solution Suite for improved computer aided dispatch

Tyler will enable the transfer of service calls between several law enforcement agencies

PLANO, Texas - Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with the city of Salem and Willamette Valley Communications Center (WVCC) in Oregon for Tyler’s Enterprise CAD, police and fire mobile solutions, and collection of stop data. Thirty-one organizations, including law enforcement agencies within Marion County, Polk County, and Lincoln County, and the Salem Fire and Police Department, will benefit from Tyler’s suite of public safety solutions.

With the city of Salem and WVCC’s current vendor’s solution being discontinued, WVCC was seeking a more robust computer aided dispatch solution. The WVCC did extensive research and issued a formal request for proposal to assess various solutions. After a thorough review of responses and solution demonstrations, they ultimately selected Tyler. WVCC joins other Oregon clients METCOM 911, Deschutes County, and Josephine County, who also use Tyler’s Enterprise CAD solution.

“With our current CAD solution being discontinued, we wanted not only to replace the CAD feature but also improve our overall emergency response,” said Greg Hadley, assistant fire chief, city of Salem. “We selected Tyler after careful consideration, knowing its solution is already in use by neighboring public safety agencies. We’re most excited to share information with neighboring agencies and be able to handle dispatch calls more efficiently.”

Tyler’s Enterprise CAD solution will benefit the WVCC by providing quicker and more accurate dispatch services in an easy-to-use format for dispatchers. In addition, Tyler’s CAD to CAD interface will allow WVCC and other neighboring agencies to communicate and transfer service calls more efficiently.

With the police and fire mobile solutions, WVCC’s agencies will have real-time access to its Enterprise CAD system, helping improve safety and efficiency for law enforcement officers, first responders, and command staff. Designed for use in mobile data terminals and on smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, first responders can receive important alerts in the field and on their person for improved situational awareness and better decision making.

“We’re pleased to provide a comprehensive public safety suite to the WVCC in Oregon,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “Our premier emergency response solution will increase efficiency for first responders and officers while also increasing safety for the residents of Willamette Valley. With so many organizations involved in this agreement, we look forward to streamlining CAD procedures for each agency.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector.

